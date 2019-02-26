With hundreds of biomedical product ideas, the Medical University of South Carolina is looking toward a new partnership with Cumberland Emerging Technologies to see these ideas become reality.
“We are very enthusiastic about having Cumberland as a collaborator to aid in getting technologies to market and ultimately to the patient.”said Michael Rusnak, the executive director of the MUSC Foundation for Research Development.
Cumberland Emerging Technologies, or CET, is a company that works to help research centers with the development and commercialization of new biomedical products through providing a variety of business expertise. In the past they've worked with Vanderbilt University in the development of biomedical technologies.
With MUSC, the plan is to have CET examine the institution's discoveries and work with researches to push developing products toward commercialization. CET also will reach out to new funding sources for some of these developing projects.
"We are excited to facilitate the introduction of promising new products by combining our expertise in drug development and commercialization with the MUSC’s research initiatives," said A.J. Kazimi, chief executive officer of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and CET.
— Jerrel Floyd