The Medical University of South Carolina announced this week the institution has been awarded a total of $276.5 million this year in biomedical research funding. The university's previous record was $259 million, set in 2016.
The money will be used to fund research in areas that include health disparities, cancer, neuroscience, community health, and stroke and spinal cord injury.
"The true impact of MUSC research is reflected in how we translate discoveries into new modalities of care and life-changing therapeutics," said MUSC President David Cole, in a press release. "Research is a dynamic force that fuels how we fulfill our mission to lead health innovation for the lives we touch.”
Anti-domestic violence group hosts annual conference
The Men Against Domestic Violence organization (M.A.D. USA) will host its inaugural conference on "unmasking domestic violence" from Oct. 24-26 at the College of Charleston's north campus.
The event will include health care professionals, domestic violence personnel, educators, rape crises workers, safe space counselors and other professionals, who will discuss topics like community inclusion and teen dating violence.
The conference will take place at 3800 Paramount Drive, North Charleston.
The Friday night gala/masquerade ball will be at the College Center at Trident Technical College, 7800 Rivers Ave., North Charleston.
The cost for the conference is $125-$399; for the gala only is $75 for individuals and $140 per couple. VIP and table options available.
M.A.D. USA is a statewide nonprofit organization whose mission is to end all forms of violence to women and men. To learn more about the conference or to register, visit the organizations website, sps.cofc.edu/MADcharleston, or call 843-805-4450.