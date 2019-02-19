The Medical University of South Carolina will now be able to accommodate dental patients with more mobility needs after recently welcoming a new wheelchair accessible area for its dental clinic.
Made possible with a $100,000 grant to MUSC from Delta Dental of South Carolina, a nonprofit insurance company, the Delta Dental of South Carolina Accessible Treatment area is designed to address concerns for patients with special care needs.
“If you see the need and you’re a medical professional with an empathetic heart, you do everything you can,” said Michelle Ziegler, the leader of MUSC's Special Health Care Needs center, in a release.
With more than 300 patients in its special care dental clinic, the new facility will allow for individuals who require the use of a motorized wheelchair or stretcher to get dental care without having to physically relocate to a dental chair.
The new area is a fully functional treatment facility without any traditional dental chairs.
“When we think of diversity and inclusion, we don’t always think of this patient population," Ziegler saide. "This is a group that’s very under-served.”
MUSC to partner with international medical tech company to address health concerns
MUSC and Ireland-based Medtronic are seeking to improve state health outcomes while reducing costs to patients through a recent value-based health care partnership.
"Through our collaborative partnership, we plan to combat chronic disease and address community health needs in South Carolina and beyond," said MUSC President Dr. David J. Cole, in a release.
The hope is that the collaboration will be a step forward in providing value-based health care or, for MUSC, a system where they are providing the best health outcomes at the lowest cost to patients.
"That’s the true meaning of value-based health care," Cole said in a release.
Some of their plans include establishing various standardized care pathway programs to catch health concerns such as vascular disease earlier in patients to get them treatment more quickly in their disease progression.
MUSC also hopes that the new partnership will be another opportunity to educate their students on value-based health care.
“Together with MUSC, we are committed to fundamentally improving the way patient care is delivered,” said Omar Ishrak, Chairman and CEO of Medtronic in a press release.
—Jerrel Floyd