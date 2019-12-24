Lois Prybis said for a long time she was seeing the world through a sepia filter.

The 72-year-old Hilton Head Island resident was living with cataracts in both of her eyes and severe macular degeneration in her left. She put off getting any work or surgery done on either of her eyes because she knew if something went wrong with her right eye, her good eye, then should would be practically blind.

"I was living in a dark world," she said.

Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a new type of artificial lens for patients affected by cataracts, and Dr. George Waring, a Mount Pleasant-based advanced eye surgeon and owner of the Waring Vision Institute, became the first person in the U.S. to implant the new lenses earlier this month.

And soon after, Waring worked to solve Prybis' problem.

“And she was in tears the following day," he said.

A cataract is the clouding of the eye's lens. Symptoms include blurred vision, problems seeing at night and increased sensitivity to light and glare. If left untreated, cataracts can cause a person's vision to deteriorate over time. Prybis had been completely unable to drive.

Most people — 90 percent — will experience cataracts at some point in their life, if they live long enough, Waring said.

The Mayo Clinic estimates that more than 22 million Americans are living with cataracts. By next year, clinic officials said the number could rise to 30 million as the baby boomer generation ages, and the demand for cataract treatment and surgery is expected to increase. Innovative and efficient new treatments are a must, they said.

During cataract surgery, a probe that applies ultrasound waves is placed in a person's eye to break up the cloudy lens. Once the pieces are suctioned out, an artificial intraocular lens (IOL) is implanted, replacing the defective old lens.

This is where the new FDA-approved portion of the treatment, the TECNIS Toric II 1-Piece IOL, comes in. Not only was Waring part of the clinical trial for the new lens, but he also was the first surgeon in the world to do a commercial implant with the new technology.

The new treatment marks a significant advance because the quality of the new artificial lenses exceed that of their predecessors, Waring said. They are more reliable and stable, and they can precisely correct vision focus problems like astigmatism, he said.

Waring compared the experience of seeing through cataracts to viewing though a camera with a lens that's dirty and out of focus.

“Not only do we take out the cloudy, dirty lens, ... we can dial the vision into perfect focus," he said.

Because of this, he said more people are considering the procedure before cataract symptoms appear. The procedure can help with a person's reading vision and lessen the need for glasses, he said.

But first, it's vital that people meet regularly with their ophthalmologists to determine the status of their eye health, he said. If there is too much damage or deterioration, then the new treatment might not be suitable.

Most insurance will cover the cataract repair portion of the surgery if a patient is showing symptoms. But it won't cover the vision adjustment procedure, he noted. At a minimum, people can end up with bills for $1,500-$2,500.

The new lens, soon to be rolled out across the country and become the new standard, likely will serve as a springboard to the development of more advanced technology, Waring said.

“It’s just wonderful to be able to perform the first (procedure) in the world in Charleston, South Carolina," he said. “This can really improve somebody’s quality of life.”

In Prybis' case, she had spent the past two years living with vision that was slowly fading. She couldn't travel as she wanted. She couldn't play golf. She couldn't read the thermostat.

“It was cutting down on my life," she said.

It got so bad that she couldn't really see even wearing her glasses, she said. So she consulted with Waring and became one of the first people to get the new lens.

She said she noticed the difference the very next day.

“It was as if someone had turned the fluorescent lights on. ... I couldn’t believe how bright everything was," she said.

The recovery was short and relatively painless. She can see color now. She is making plans for a trip to France.

“I would have done it sooner if I knew it would have helped like this," she said.