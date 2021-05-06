Mother's Day in the Lowcountry and other upcoming events

What's on the scene in Charleston in the coming days?
There's a new blossoming of cultural happenings. There's a promising forecast for Mother's Day gatherings. And there's the continued and long-anticipated easing of some of the past year's challenges.
It's cause for celebration, so enjoy!
Virtual Circular Jazz Vespers concert
Want some motherly music for a gathering at home?
Circular Congregational Church's Circular Jazz Vespers invites you to enjoy a live-streamed concert of songs from the CD "Porch Music" by Lime in the Coconut. With the church closed for in-person events, you can enjoy the concert at home. Find the album at https://maryedna.com/product/porch-music.
All songs (but for the one referenced in the band's title) were chosen for Mother's Day and were composed by Charleston's Mary Edna Fraser. She also plays guitar and mandolin, joined by Fred Young on trumpet and flugelhorn, Matt Sciarro on clarinet and Mark Finkbeiner on guitar. (Pro tip: Check out Fraser's story on rediscovering the wonder of water on The Outfall podcast at https://theoutfall.com/story/rediscovering-the-wonder-of-water.)
When and where: Mother's Day, May 9, at 6 p.m. via youtube.com/circularcongregationalchurch by selecting the Jazz Vespers upload.
Why it's hot: It's a charmed way to chill out at home this weekend.
Who it's for: Those in search of soothing sounds.
Open-air opera at the amphitheater
Charleston Opera Theater presents an open-air opera, Bizet’s masterpiece "The Tragedy of Carmen," at the picturesque Hanahan Amphitheater on the Goose Creek Reservoir.
Conceived in the style of a 1930s radio drama, the production features vocalists from premier opera houses and a live orchestra conducted by Wojciech Milewski.
Join early for food trucks and drink concessions, bring your own seating or preorder chairs for VIP socially distant squares at charlestonoperatheater.org.
When and where: May 8, with doors open at 6 p.m. for 7:30 p.m. performance; Hanahan Amphitheater, 3100 Mabeline Road, Hanahan.
Why it's hot: Bizet is just the ticket for big open spaces.
Who it's for: Music lovers ready to go big.
Mother's Day weekend at Forte Jazz Lounge
Here's a jazzy twist on Mother's Day. Get dolled up and take your mother on the town at Forte Jazz Lounge.
Throughout the weekend, the listening room has three mom-friendly concerts. On May 7, listen up for the smooth, soulful vocals and viola jazz of Alva Anderson. On May 8, Gracie & Lacy will pay tribute to mother-daughter Hollywood icons Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli with hits such as “Over The Rainbow” and "New York, New York.” On May 9, Forte’s lobby bar series taps the talented SoulSwing Trio to share R&B-infused renditions of songs from Cole Porter, George Gershwin and Duke Ellington. Reserve your tickets at http://ForteJazzLounge.com.
When and where: This weekend; Forte Jazz Lounge, 475-477 King St. in downtown Charleston.
Why it's hot: It's an upbeat Mother's Day.
Who it's for: Moms who like to tap their toes to stirring standards.
Zoom in for laughs with cartoonist Garry Trudeau
Charleston Library Society has a special Zoom event that many a mother could love.
Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist Garry Trudeau will be in conversation with CNN anchor John Avlon. Marking this year's milestone of a half-century of Trudeau's renowned comic strip "Doonesbury," the two will cover topics celebrating "Dbury@50: The Complete Digital Doonesbury," a limited edition compilation of all Trudeau's works.
For Zoom access, call 843-723-9912 or go to charlestonlibrarysociety.org. Purchasers will receive access through a link provided the afternoon of the event.
When and where: May 6 at 6 p.m. via Zoom.
Why it's hot: It's a time-tested perspective on American politics.
Who it's for: Those ready for a good laugh from a seasoned pro.
Get crafty at the Gibbes with a punch needle workshop
Come learn the art of punch needle with local artist Daisy McClellan at The Gibbes Museum of Art.
While this traditional embroidery technique has been around for centuries, it has recently come back in a big and modern way in the crafting community. Learn everything you need to know to get started with this meditative and relaxing craft.
The project at hand is a 9-inch circle piece. Beginners are welcome and all materials are included. Register at gibbesmuseum.org. The cost is $150 for members and $180 for non-members.
When and where: May 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St. in downtown Charleston.
Why it's hot: It's the perfect time to learn something new.
Who it's for: The craft curious who want to add some punch to their décor.
Enjoy live music under Mount Pleasant oaks
Grab your chair or blanket and head to "Live Under the Oaks," a new free spring concert series every Thursday in May at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.
Emceed by Johnny O of 95SX, the socially distanced event launches with Dallas Baker and Friends. Beer, wine and nibbles from Burtons Grill are available for purchase.
When and where: May 6 from 6 to 8 p.m.; Mount Pleasant Towne Center (across form the Barnes and Noble) at 1218 Belk Drive in Mount Pleasant.
Why it's hot: It's Charleston springtime magic, set to music.
Who it's for: Anyone ready to get out and kick back.