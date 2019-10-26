Tucked in a hidden alley in Charleston's historic South of Broad area rests a uniquely modern home designed by a noted architect.

The home at 9 Prices Alley underwent a six-year renovation project, earning it the Merit Award for Historic Preservation from the state American Institute of Architects.

The work to preserve the home's historic nature while making significant interior changes earned praise from the institute, who noted in its 2019 AIA awards magazine issue, "respectful modifications make this quiet and quite elegant pair of conjoined designs noteworthy."

What began as a 1938 brick garage attached to a mansion facing King Street underwent its first renovation in 1974. It was the first house designed by noted architect W.G. Clark, who designed the Inn at Middleton Place.

The garage was revamped and attached to a curved structure that featured a kitchen and bathroom.

"It's basically two rectangles that are offset from each other," said Chris Rose, one of the architects who designed the project.

The home also features two exterior gardens, one known as the "secret garden" because of its hidden nature. Today, it's located on a row of eclectic homes that vary in styles and age. The area itself is rather quiet, save for tourists and bridal parties at the nearby White Point Gardens.

Charlotte Reeves, an interior designer who worked on the project, lived in the home before the renovation began. She recalled the home's historic elements, such as the black slate floor, white appliances and tiny kitchen sink.

"It was like stepping into a time warp," Reeves said.

The house itself is particularly special, given its curved structure and large windows, and the absence of a side porch.

"It’s a uniquely modern interpretation of a Charleston single (home)," Reeves said.

Just over seven years ago, the homeowners sought to renovate the inside to create more kitchen space. Workers removed the existing stairway in the middle of the kitchen area, and created a new one with space for an elevator. The stairwell was adorned in copper, giving the contemporary design a historic look.

Additionally, efforts were made to bring more natural light into the building. The 14-foot-tall windows were dissembled and shipped to Delaware to be reglazed, then reinstalled. Residents and guests can access scenic views, no matter where they are in the two-story structure.

"You feel like outdoors is in, and inside is out," Reeves said.

No major changes were made to the building's exterior, save for some stucco-like material used on the outside. Shelley Clark-Glidewell, the architect who submitted the project for the recent award, spoke with the building's original designer, W.G. Clark, during the effort. Clark-Glidewell, who would use poured concrete in future projects, used stucco on this structure where the soil wasn't suitable.

The new stucco-like material that Clark-Glidewell and others used is smoother than traditional stucco, and the new material would have been what Clark would have used, Clark-Glidewell said.

She said the goal was to get the renovated home close to Clark's original vision.

The building also had flooding issues, but the extent was shocking, she said. Mold was visible, but there were no other visible signs of serious flood damage. Architects didn't know how serious the water infiltration issues were until it rained one day during construction and water poured inside the wood studs.

“There literally was a water fall coming from the roof," Clark-Glidewell said. "It was unbelievable."

The first floor, where four feet of water collected during Hurricane Hugo decades ago, is now made of moisture resistant material.

On the outside, a garden was revamped to feature an in-ground pool.