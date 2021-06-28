Medicaid enrollments during COVID-19 up everywhere, but less in SC than other states

In 2020, thousands of people enrolled in coverage through South Carolina's Medicaid program, surging to over 1 million enrollees and covering nearly one in five state residents, data released last week shows. But while signups increased everywhere during the hardships of the pandemic, the gains were lower in South Carolina.

Across the country, Medicaid enrollments saw a 14 percent increase between January 2020, before the pandemic struck, and January 2021. In South Carolina, enrollments increased by 8 percent during the same period.

"These numbers highlight the essential role the Medicaid and CHIP programs play in providing quality and needed coverage for millions of vulnerable children and adults," the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said in a statement. "In fact, both programs serve as the largest single source of health coverage in the country."

In South Carolina, applications to enroll in the state's Medicaid program dropped off toward the end of the year. The state was one of nine where applications decreased in the most recent period, according to a CMS report.

Medicaid enrollment increased everywhere, regardless of whether the state expanded the program when the Affordable Care Act, President Barack Obama's health care law, passed in 2010.

In the year leading up to January 2021, a total of 87,000 South Carolina residents became enrollees in the state Medicaid or Children's Health Insurance Program.

A large majority of people covered by Medicaid in South Carolina are children. But the greatest increases in people added to the program through the beginning of this year were adults, with a 13 percent uptick.

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

South Carolina spends about 26 percent of the state budget on its Medicaid program, according to a 2018 report from the National Association of State Budget Officers. Even so, about 70 percent of the funding that fuels the program comes from the federal government, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

During the pandemic, states received a boost in that funding for the duration of the public health emergency, and the state agency has reserve funds built up to prepare for downturns like the one that came with COVID-19.

South Carolina is one of 12 states that has declined to expand Medicaid, which would extend coverage to many of those adults without insurance.

With Democrats now in control of the White House, an effort is underway to override states' decisions not to expand Medicaid. U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-Columbia, told reporters in a June 23 briefing he supports a proposal to expand Medicaid in those states that haven't through the American Families Plan, a stimulus bill making its way through Congress.

"I don't buy that the state can't afford it. I think it would pay for itself in the long run," Clyburn said. "It will all add up to growing the state's economy."

The state Medicaid program also changed its rules during the pandemic so people who might not qualify anymore can't be kicked off their coverage. That has led to lower churn. Reviews of people's eligibility won't restart until the end of the federal public health emergency, a spokesman for DHHS said in a statement.

Still, the threshold to qualify for Medicaid as an adult is high: Adults only qualify if they make two-thirds of the poverty level, which would be about $12,000 for a two-person household. And even before the pandemic, 16 percent of South Carolina adults younger than 65 lacked any health coverage — one of the highest rates in the country.

At a high point in May 2020, 273,000 people were unemployed in South Carolina as people lost their jobs during the COVID-19 economic downturn. Even more fled the workforce altogether. The ranks of unemployed fell to roughly 110,000 a year later, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.