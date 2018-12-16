Lowcountry Voices will mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a free 5 p.m. concert on Saturday, Jan. 19, at St. Matthew Baptist Church, 2005 Reynolds Ave.
The concert, titled "Precious Lord: Honoring King and Respecting The Queen" and led by Nathan L. Nelson, will pay tribute to the life and legacy of King, as well as Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul. The program will draw heavily from Franklin’s gospel repertoire.
Lowcountry Voices is a multicultural and ethnically diverse choir of nearly 70 voices dedicated to performing a standard choral repertoire with special emphasis on African-American music, including gospel, jazz and spirituals. The ensemble has performed at venues throughout South Carolina and beyond. The group shared the stage with James Taylor in 2015 and performed at the service honoring the Rev. Clementa Pinckney, slain pastor of Emanuel AME Church. For more information about the choir, visit www.lowcountryvoices.com.
Tickets for the "Precious Lord" concert are free and available at the North Charleston Cultural Arts Department office in North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane, and at St. Matthew Baptist Church, 2005 Reynolds Ave.
Tickets also can be requested by mail by sending a self-addressed stamped envelope to Tickets/City of North Charleston Cultural Arts Department, P.O. Box 190016, North Charleston, SC 29419-9016 by Wednesday, Jan. 9. Unclaimed seats will be available to nonticket holders 15 minutes prior to concert time.
For more information about this concert, call 843-740-5854, email culturalarts@northcharleston.org, or visit the Arts & Culture section of the City’s website at www.northcharleston.org.