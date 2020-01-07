Most are familiar with adult alcohol abuse being an ongoing conversation both within the Lowcountry and throughout the United States.

And while important, recent data emphasizes that adolescents also might need to be included in that conversation.

"I grew up here, I know substance use is a big problem here," said Lindsay Squeglia, a psychiatry professor and adolescent brain development expert with the Medical University of South Carolina.

In the most recent U.S. Department of Health and Human Services 2018 data, it found that 14 percent of surveyed South Carolina high school students reported having their first drink of alcohol before the age of 13. The national average was 16 percent.

But those same surveyed students were above the national average when it came to drinking and driving. Eighteen percent reported that in the 30 days before the survey, they were in a car with a driver who had been drinking. Eight percent admitted to being the driver in the situation.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 30 people die every day from accidents involving a drunk driver. The annual cost of those crashes is more than $44 billion.

Dr. Valerie Scott, a family physician with Roper St. Francis Physician Partners, said this is one of the reasons why the legal drinking age is 21. There was a time when the age was 18. In the 1980s, it was changed to 21.

"It was because so many people were dying on the highway," she said.

But Squeglia said that drinking and driving is just the acute effect of adolescent alcohol use. There are even more long-term health and developmental concerns.

"The earlier that kids start using alcohol, the more likely they will develop problems when they become adults," she said.

Squeglia co-leads MUSC's site for the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development Study (ABCD), a national long-term study of childhood brain development. She also looks into the effects of alcohol and cannabis on the adolescent brain.

One of the impacts she and other researchers have noticed with early adolescent alcohol use is its relationship with cognitive thinking. Early drinking can cause issues with memory and flexibility in thinking, she said. So those early adolescent drinkers often don't do as well on cognitive tests as those who do not drink. Depression and anxiety also have been linked to early drinking, she said.

And Dr. Jeffrey Cluver agrees with the developmental problems.

"I think it is a topic that should be of great concern," said the medical director of the behavioral health program for the Trident Health System.

During teenage years, Cluver said the brain is still doing some of its fine-tune developing. So it's a period that can open adolescents to greater risks. Additionally, he said some people are genetically predisposed to alcohol use disorder, and teenagers are not immune.

He said there are certain receptors in the brain that increase a person's risk of struggling with a use disorder. When combined with a developing adolescent brain, it can create greater problems.

"You put someone at a significantly higher risk," he said.

That's one of the reasons why he said he doesn't like to necessarily refer to alcohol as a gateway drug or substance. If an adolescent is already using alcohol, then they have already crossed the threshold.

And Scott emphasized that with alcohol being a carcinogen (a cancer-causing substance) and one of the leading causes of preventable deaths, early use is a big concern.

Experts have found that part of the problem with early adolescent drinking is the heavy binge drinking. According to the CDC, binge drinking for men is five or more drinks in one sitting. With women, it is four or more.

Scott said the developing adolescent brain doesn't sense the triggers that they have had too much to drink. That leads to drinking more and more, she said.

"So they continue to drink and they get into more trouble," she said.

Squeglia has found that adults tend to drink a little more frequently. With adolescents, she said the frequency is lower but when they do drink, they drink a lot.

"So that's pretty concerning," she said.

That's part of the reason why she encourages the delay in drinking more than anything. Typically, the 21 to 25 age range is when a lot of brain development is complete. And while she agrees that, of course, adult alcohol abuse is a problem, they can still do work in delaying harmful long-term impacts in adolescents.

Parents shouldn't shy away from having conversations with their children about substance use. She said that a lot of children and teenagers have likely already been exposed to it in some form. And children whose parents talk with them about substance use are 42 percent more likely to not use substances, she said.

If parents are seeking more help with issue, experts advise reaching out to their local family physician. The MUSC Youth Collaborative also offers services and programs to help with addressing adolescent substance use. Parents can text YOUTH to 44332 or call 843-792-9257.

With teenagers, Squeglia has found that they usually respond well to being given all of the information and facts about substance use. So instead of taking an approach of shaming or judgment, she advises people to explain to teenagers the developmental risks around early adolescent drinking.

"I'm big on education," she said.