Lowcountry experts give advice on getting into raising chickens during the pandemic

While some grocery stores are still trying to find a balance with their in-store supplies, at-home activities such as raising chickens during the pandemic have taken off.

Jeremy Storey, owner of Storey Farms on Johns Island, said since the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic he's seen more people reaching out to him and his staff about advice on raising chickens.

And he's not necessarily surprised.

"I definitely have noticed," he said. "Chickens are fairly easy to have."

Storey is a former Chicago waiter who moved to the Charleston area years ago to start a chicken farm. In comparison to other animals, chickens don't require as much hands-on attention, he said. They just need a few essentials.

But a big misconception he usually sees people have around raising chickens is that they'll be fine just eating grass and laying eggs.

"Which is totally false," he said.

So to help residents who are either first-time chicken owners or thinking about purchasing baby chicks, here are some expert tips.

Chicken feed

Chickens require a special feed with enough protein and nutrients to get them to a place where they can routinely lay eggs, Storey said. They also require a substance called grit mixed with their feed. This helps them break down the feed since they lack teeth.

Laura Polutta, owner of Barnyard Feed & Supply in Ridgeville, also has seen an influx in demand for chickens recently. With local hatcheries having trouble distributing chickens during the pandemic, meeting that demand had been difficult.

"I very rarely have any birds I can sell," she said.

But when it comes to chicken feed, she said there are also different types of feed. There's even organic feed that she orders for her customers if they request it.

For the first five months of life, there is also a starter feed chickens are typically given for growth. Polutta encourages residents to try to stay away from medicated feeds unless it's something natural.

Is breed important?

One of the first things local farmers and sellers advise residents to do is consult with an expert about the type of breeds they should get. Since Charleston is prone to high temperatures, they advise purchasing a chicken that is comfortable being in warmer climates.

The color of the chicken is also an important consideration.

"You don't want to get a white chicken because the hawks will catch a white chicken," Polutta said.

If potential owners prefer their eggs to be a certain color, breed is important. Eggs can range from white to multicolored.

According to Polutta, Cinnamon Queen chickens and Rhode Island Red chickens both lay brown eggs. The Rhode Island Red is one of the more popular breeds in the Lowcountry, she said.

Build a secure shelter

Tory McCagg, author of "At Crossroads With Chickens: A 'What If It Works?' Adventure in Off-Grid Living And Quest for Home," said that a "Fort Knox" chicken coop is a good first step for expecting owners.

Over the years she and her family have lost chickens to weasels and hawks. Predators have even ripped through wires to get to the birds. So it's important to have a shelter for them that nothing can get into.

In building a shelter, McCagg said it's great to make sure they have space to roam around. Chickens enjoy taking dust baths, so new owners shouldn't be surprised to see divots appearing in their yard.

"They're social creatures and they're gossips," McCagg said. "It's not fun to be cooped up in a small area."

And Storey agrees. Additionally, owners should make sure the coop is shaded and the water is cool since chickens don't sweat and the Charleston area gets hot. Some experts suggest adding an ice cube to the water and a fan to the coop.

For their first week in a new shelter, Storey suggest that owners keep chickens in an enclosure. That makes them feel secure that the area is their home. Since they're creatures of habit, they will continue to go back to the space to lay their eggs.

Determine purpose

Most people tend to raise chickens for their meat or eggs. So experts agree that it's vital for potential owners to make the meat or egg determination early on.

This way, they can make a plan for their chickens. They usually have three to five years of egg-laying production, Polutta said. With meat production, there are similar restraints.

"The older the bird gets, the tougher the meat would be," she said.

Some chicken breeds are more suited for egg laying than for meat production.

Additional tips

The most common question long-time chicken farmers and sellers hear from new owners is whether a rooster is needed in order for hens to produce eggs.

Roosters are only good for producing more chickens, Polutta said.

Potential owners should reach out to their neighborhood association to see if there are any rules about owning chickens. Most don't allow roosters. Though hens don't tend to be as loud roosters, some neighborhoods still don't allow them.

New owners also should be mindful of chickens having a pecking order, Storey said. Two roosters in the same coop will be a problem since one has to be dominant; they likely will fight.

With hens, he said, the pecking order might come into play with a new chicken being introduced or mixing the ages of the chickens. Sometimes the hens will prevent the younger or newer chicken from eating.

But in general, experts encourage residents to do as much research as they can before purchasing any chickens.