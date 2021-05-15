Lowcountry Amazon driver honored by JFK Foundation for helping chemotherapy patient

When Charleston area Amazon driver Antonio Greene learned a person living along his route was undergoing chemotherapy, he thought of his own family.

Greene, who lost both parents and a grandmother in the past few years, would randomly buy cards and flowers for his mother to keep her encouraged.

Greene, a North Charleston native, did the same last summer for a Summerville man who had been immunocompromised amid the pandemic.

Greene's act of kindness has attracted national media attention and has landed him among seven people to be recognized by the JFK Foundation.

"I didn't expect any of this to happen," Greene said. "It was a small act of kindness, which is what I always do.”

The seven people "who have risked their own health and safety to protect others during the COVID-19 pandemic" will receive a Profile in Courage Award from the JFK Foundation.

Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, daughter of late President John F. Kennedy, and her son, Jack Schlossberg, will present the awards for COVID Courage as part of a virtual ceremony that will air for the public at 6 p.m. May 26. Among those being honored include a former state health director, grocery store owner, fire department captain, intensive care nurse, Native American academic director and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney also will be honored during the ceremony for his vote in the first 2020 impeachment trial to remove then-President Donald Trump from office.

The honorees put their own lives at risk to keep others safe and "inspire us all with their courage and give new meaning to President Kennedy’s legacy of public service,” said Caroline Kennedy, who also serves as honorary president of the JFK Library Foundation.

Schlossberg said we can make a difference if “we answer the call to serve.”

Greene's initial answer to that call has transformed into an unexpected bond.

The card left by the Amazon associate for Denise and Carlos Pagan encouraged Carlos to get well soon.

After dropping the gifts off, Greene circled back to the house some weeks later to make sure they had received the gifts. Around that time, unbeknownst to Greene, the Pagans notified local media outlets about his act of compassion.

Speaking through a glass door, the family told Greene how the flowers and card encouraged them.

Though Greene and his wife and children recently moved to Charlotte, the two families had exchanged numbers and still keep in touch.

Greene bought Carlos Pagan a prayer book, and the Pagans bought the Greenes a wedding gift when the couple married last year.

About two months ago, the Pagans told Greene that Carlos' cancer was in remission. It uplifted Greene to know he may have played a role in helping the patient recover.

Healing is possible through prayer and faith in God, Greene said.

"I felt good knowing he’s good now," Greene said.

Greene's generous gesture came as the Amazon driver was putting his own life at risk to deliver people mailed products.

Greene, whose employer is Amazon's contracted delivery service based in Hanahan, still drove to take people their packages as many people in other industries worked remotely.

The essential worker said he didn't fear for his life, taking extra safety precautions that included heavily sanitizing his work van. Greene also got regular tests for the virus, all of which were negative, he said.

His faith also played a formidable role, he said.

"Every time I woke up in the morning, I prayed first," he said.