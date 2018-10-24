London playlist

Few cities have inspired popular songwriters like London. Only New York City rivals the English capital for the sheer volume of tunes produced that are city-themed. Los Angeles also boasts its fair share. And Paris.

But London, the heart of the British pop revolution of the 1960s, the mecca for musicians living elsewhere in Great Britain, holds a special place in musical lore.

So The Post and Courier has assembled a playlist for your enjoyment.

Towers of London, XTC

Down to London, Joe Jackson

Werewolves of London, Warren Zevon

Buk-In-Hamm Palace, Peter Tosh

London’s Brilliant Parade, Elvis Costello

Waterloo Sunset, The Kinks

London London, Caetano Veloso

London, The Smiths

Born to be a Dancer, Kaiser Chiefs

London Pride, Noel Coward

Greetings from Shitsville, The Wildhearts

A Rainy Night In Soho, The Pogues

London Calling, The Clash

Sights and Sounds of London Town, Richard Thompson

A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square, The Manhattan Transfer