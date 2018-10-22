It's a Friday morning in a convention room at Bishop Gadsden retirement community on James Island and there’s laughter and a tiny bit of nervous tension.
Music blares from the speakers and rows of chairs run along the length of the room. Each one is filled with an excited face. They're all giggling and whispering to each other, separated only by their color-coordinated team T-shirts and matching pom-poms. It feels like field day or the first day of summer camp.
“Good Morning,” says Bishop Gadsden CEO Bill Trawick, officially kicking off the opening ceremony for the 2018 Lowcountry Senior Games.
For the past few years, residents from Bishop Gadsden, the Village at Summerville and Franke at Seaside have participated in the event, designed to promote healthy lifestyles and wellness through physical activity, social interaction and some friendly competition. The games are fun, but they serve a higher purpose: Research shows that participating in such activities can be beneficial to a person’s overall brain health.
“Whether you come in first or last or with your pants off, you are champions today,” joked Trawick, who reminded the seniors that the original Olympians competed in the nude.
The Lowcountry Senior Games were first organized as a way to build community and promote wellness, according to Bishop Gadsden’s wellness manager Comfort Richardson. Participation isn’t forced or mandatory for community members. Residents either volunteer themselves or they compete with other residents in their respective communities for a chance to participate in the games.
This year, the games included a walking race, a spelling bee, golf croquet, bocce ball and water walking. Though it was a competition, none of the events really made it feel like one, at least not in an aggressive way. Every time a mistake was made, participants responded with smiles and laughter. When someone was eliminated or bumped into third place, encouragement and celebration ensued. It all felt very relaxed.
According to Richardson, each event was chosen because it requires a low level of physical activity and allows for all levels of capability to participate. The focus is to just have fun.
“It’s not about who wins, it’s how you play the game and interact with your counterparts," she said.
The spelling bee, in particular, was designed for those who are less physically inclined. This didn't necessarily detract from the spellers' skill level or the competition's tension.
“Oh yeah, I’m still shaking,” said Yvonne May, a Village of Summerville resident, who won the women’s division of the spelling bee after she correctly spelled "formaldehyde." Though she was initially nervous, she said she eventually relaxed and was proud to say that she can now spell a lot difficult words easily.
“I surprised myself,” she said.
A recent study conducted by the Global Council of Brain Health explained how participating in activities like the senior games can be beneficial to a person’s overall brain health. Researchers found that greater experiences of feeling good and coping adequately with life’s challenges are associated with reduced dementia risks.
Dr. Jacobo Mintzer, the director of Roper St. Francis' Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, helped conduct the research. He agreed that events like the senior games can be perfect for brain health.
“You can improve your sense of mental well-being regardless of your age and physical state,” Mintzer said. “Everything that gives you satisfaction contributes to your brain health.”
Even so, he said it is important to limit stress and to focus on self-improvement. If a person is stressed about winning, then they will release stress hormones. If they are experiencing things like laughter and satisfaction, then more beneficial hormones will be released.
To ease some of the stress associated with the spelling bee, participants were given a list of words that could possibly appear in the competition before the event. They were also given two chances to misspell a word.
For organizers, as well as the participants, the overarching theme for the event was being social. Even if they weren’t actually competing, residents were actively engaging with their peers on the sidelines.
In the Global Council of Brain Health study, the top two suggestions for optimizing a person’s mental well-being were social engagement and spending time outdoors.
“It goes beyond health these days, it goes all the way to fitness,” said Trawick, the Bishop Gadsden CEO. “In retirement communities today, what we’re seeing is just such a vibrant attitude toward aging well, and this is just another way to celebrate that.”
In the end, Bishop Gadsden came out victorious for a second year, followed by Franke at Seaside in second and the Village at Summerville in third. Regardless of the final score, everyone left with laughter.
“Life is led by social activity,” said Bishop Gadsden resident Ike Smith. “Age is nothing but a determinant on a calendar.”