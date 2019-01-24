Drummer JT Rollerson often encounters children amazed at what he does but with little understanding of what it takes to succeed in the music business.
In fact, they assume they can’t succeed, Rollerson said. So he decided to organize “The Collaboration Drum Clinic” to bring together several local drummers and other musicians in an effort to inspire kids to think big.
The event is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1 at the North Charleston Dream Center, 5505 N. Rhett Ave., North Charleston. Tickets are $10 and available at https://bit.ly/2U9YHPm.
Rollerson, who is part of the Black Noyze Collective and known professionally as “Crush Ice,” began playing drums in church in North Charleston when he was 8 years old. He has toured with musicians such as Demetria McKinney, the Asap Mob, Far East Movement and others.
He spends time with young musicians in the Lowcountry encouraging them to listen, learn and practice.
“A lot of these kids don’t believe you can be a professional musician,” he said. “So I decided to put a show together. I wanted to feature a lot of drummers I know here in Charleston who have done a lot of professional stuff.”
Participating in the clinic are drummers DJ Graham, Charles Lamont and CJ Thompson, as well as other musicians. The event will include opportunities for one-on-one conversation, a panel discussion, drum demonstrations and live performances.
All are welcome, Rollerson said. And if it goes well, there likely will be additional clinics featuring musicians from Charleston and beyond.
The message is simple: “If we can do it, you guys can, too.”