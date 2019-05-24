The Ashley Cooper Stormwater Education Consortium is holding its seventh annual rain barrel sale.
Through this special offering, Ivy 50-gallon rain barrels are offered for $68, which is about a 50 percent discount.
Place orders online as well as select a pickup date and location. Choice between 4-6 p.m. May at Gahagan Park, 515 W Boundary St., Summerville, or 9-11:30 a.m. June 1 at Lonnie Hamilton Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston.
For more information, go to bit.ly/2M63Mck. The sale ends at 11 p.m. Sunday, May 26.