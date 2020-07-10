Local culture in brief: Dialogue on Sullivan's Island history; new pandemic-related art exhibit

Fort Moultrie site of conversation on race
Michael Allen, a public historian and former ranger with the National Park Service, has organized a public event highlighting the connections between African American history and Sullivan’s Island.
“Given our nation’s current conversation on race, justice, freedom, equality, liberty and history, I believe it time for those of us in the history community to lend our experiences and voices to this ongoing dialogue,” he wrote to colleagues.
Sullivan’s Island played a significant role in the transatlantic slave trade. It hosted pest houses where enslaved Africans were kept in quarantine and a Confederate defense fortress (Fort Moultrie). A Black burial ground also is located on the island.
The event begins at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 16, at Fort Moultrie. The Rev. Nelson Rivers of Charity Missionary Baptist Church will act as emcee.
Work influenced by pandemic on exhibit
The Hampton III Gallery, located in the town of Taylors, between Greenville and Spartanburg, has mounted a new exhibition called “In Times Like These,” which is on view through Aug. 29 at the gallery and online at https://www.hamptoniiigallery.com/copy-of-enid-williams-2017.
The show features 20 gallery artists who have created works during this period of pandemic and racial unrest. Some express ideas in direct response to the health or social crisis; others make oblique reference, according to gallery owner Sandra Rupp.
Participating artists include Sigmund Abeles, John Acord, Luke Allsbrook, Dave Appleman, Alice Ballard, Sharon Campbell, Stephen Chesley, Julyan Davis, Jeanet Dreskin, Paul Matheny, Glen Miller, Philip Morsberger, Philip Mullen, Edward Rice, Boyd Saunders, Tom Stanley, Leo Twiggs, Art Werger, Enid Williams and Paul Yanko. They have produced drawings, paintings, prints, sculptures and mixed-media works.
—Adam Parker