'Southbound' catalog wins big prize
The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art at the College of Charleston has won the 2019 Alice Award for its book "Southbound: Photographs of and about the New South," published in conjunction with a sprawling and landmark exhibition that opened in October last year.
The volume was one of three finalists, and 120 total submissions, for the award and accompanying $25,000 prize from Furthermore Grants in Publishing, a program of the J.M. Kaplan Fund. Shortlisted titles win $5,000.
The award "is given annually to a richly illustrated book that makes a valuable contribution to its field and demonstrates high standards of production."
The 384-page "Southbound" catalog was edited by curators Mark Sloan and Mark Long and designed by Gil Shuler Graphic Design. It includes contributions by Nikky Finney, Eleanor Heartney, William Ferris, John T. Edge and Rick Bunch. The $50 book is available at the Halsey Institute or from online retailers.
The exhibition is on tour through December 2021.
N. Chas. City Gallery mounts 2 exhibits
Paintings by Christy Aitken of Columbia and Liz McKay of Maiden, N.C., will be on exhibit at the North Charleston City Gallery during the month of October. The concurrent solo exhibitions are free and open to the public.
"To Be Human" features 23 of Aitken's acrylic and oil paintings on wood that depict isolated people and fragmented spaces.
Aitken received her BFA in painting from the Atlanta College of Art. Her work has been exhibited in numerous group and solo shows throughout South Carolina. She is currently represented by OTM Gallery and Portfolio Art Gallery, both in Columbia. Learn more at www.christyaitken.art.
"The Weight of All That Is" features McKay's mixed-media paintings. The work features a motif of large ovoid stones, representing the heaviness of today’s socio-political climate and the artist’s struggle with depression and anxiety.
McKay is a graduate of Winthrop University and works as an art instructor for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Learn more at www.meanmusestudio.com.
The North Charleston City Gallery is situated in two corridors of the Charleston Area Convention Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive. Parking and admission are free. FOr hours and other information, go to the Arts & Culture section of the city’s website at www.northcharleston.org.
—Adam Parker