Local arts in brief: Verner Award recipients; Q Concerts' second show; Freshfields Village art and film

Gaillard Center wins state Verner Award

The S.C. Arts Commission has announced winners of the 2020 Elizabeth O’Neill Verner Governor’s Award for the Arts, the state's highest award for achievement in the arts.

The Verner Award for Lifetime Achievement goes to Philip Mullen of Columbia. Mullen, a painter whose large-scale work is influenced by abstract expressionism, Fauvism and other styles, joined the University of South Carolina faculty in 1969. Five of his works are included in the State Art Collection, and others are part of the collections of the Guggenheim Museum, Smithsonian Institution, Brooklyn Museum, Columbia Museum of Art, Greenville County Museum of Art, and McKissick Museum. He is the only living South Carolina artist to have been featured, in 1975, in the prestigious Whitney Biennial by the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York.

The 2020 Artist award goes to Glenis Redmond of Mauldin, poet-in-residence at the Peace Center in Greenville and The State Theatre in New Jersey, as well as a teaching artist for the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington. She is the founder of the Greenville Poetry Slam and co-founder of a youth poetry slam in Asheville, N.C.

The Individual award goes to Mary Inabinett Mack of St. Helena Island, operator of Red Piano Too Art Gallery, a leading folk art gallery. Mack is a lifetime member of the Penn Center's advisory board.

The Arts in Education award goes to Cindy Riddle of Campobello, assistant superintendent for visual and performing arts and gifted and talented services in the Spartanburg District One schools.

The Business award goes to United Community Bank of Greenville, whose philanthropy assists arts institutions such as Greenville's Artisphere and its South Carolina Children’s Theatre, and Chapman Cultural Center in Spartanburg.

The Organization award goes to the Charleston Gaillard Center, whose education outreach programming has served more than 67,000 students at about 130 schools in the tri-county area.

The Verner Awards will be presented with the Jean Laney Harris Folk Heritage Awards at the 2020 South Carolina Arts Awards luncheon on May 6, at the USC Alumni Center, 900 Senate St., Columbia. Luncheon tickets are $50 and are to be available for purchase by mid-March. Call 803-734-8696.

Q Concerts offer chamber music show

A new Charleston-based chamber music presenter, Q Concerts, will convene classical musicians for its second event, "Speakeasy! A Musical Celebration of the 1920s," set for 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Principle Gallery, 125 Meeting St.

Musicians will play string quartets by Amy Beach, William Bolcom and Erwin Schulhoff, as well as tunes by Irving Berlin, Duke Ellington and George Gershwin. On tap are dynamic interpretations of ragtime, waltzes, tangos and jazz.

"The concert will explore the ways in which composers honor the musical traditions of other times and cultures, translating them into a language of their own," according to Q Concerts artistic director and violinist Lydia Chernicoff. "Fabulous music in the company of good friends and interesting strangers. Lively, creative collaboration between composers, players, and listeners. Concerts that tell stories about what matters to us now, locally and globally. That’s my vision for Q."

General admission tickets are $30; students pay $10. The audience is invited to stay after the concert to meet the musicians. Signature cocktails will be provided by Van Gogh Vodka.

Q Concerts presents classical and contemporary chamber music in a casual atmosphere, with programming that makes connections between people, events and cultures.

For more information and tickets, go to qconcerts.com.

Freshfields Village to show art, film

Freshfields Village and Benjamin Walls Gallery are partnering to host a weekend art exhibition and film screening on the Village Green, near the entrance to Kiawah Island, on Feb. 14-17.

"The Art of Adventure: A Weekend of Art & Film" coincides with Freshfields Village's annual Art & Wine Walk.

The film "Kifaru" by David Hambridge, about the threatened northern white rhino, will screen at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15. The documentary's executive producer will be on hand to discuss efforts to save the rhino from extinction.

Artwork by Benjamin Walls, an avid environmentalist, will be exhibited 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday, with an opening reception scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on the Village Green.

The show also can be viewed 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16; and 10 a.m.-noon Monday, Feb. 17.

For more information about Walls, go to www.benjaminwalls.com. For more on Freshfields Village and its events, go to https://freshfieldsvillage.com.

— Adam Parker