Terrace Theater to screen Aretha Franklin movie
The Terrace Theater on James Island is screening the film "Amazing Grace" April 28-May 2.
The movie was shot in 1972 at Bethel Baptist Church in Los Angeles, where Aretha Franklin performed gospel songs and hymns, but was not released to the public until now.
The performance is legendary, and the movie has enjoyed intense critical acclaim.
Showtimes are 12:30 p.m., 2:15 p.m., 4 p.m., 6:20 p.m. and 8:10 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.terracetheater.com. To watch the trailer, go to www.amazing-grace-movie.com.
Patriot's Point presents play 'Life in a Jar'
Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will present a free showing of “Life in a Jar,” a play about the life of Irena Sendler, a Polish woman credited with saving more than 2,500 children from Nazi death camps during World War II.
The play, scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, May 2, will be performed aboard the USS Yorktown. A limited amount of tickets are available and must be reserved at www.patriotspoint.org or by calling 843-884-2727.
Seating for the performance will begin at 6 p.m. May 2. Guests are encouraged to arrive early and be seated no later than 6:45 p.m.
The performance of “Life in a Jar” was made possible in part by a grant from the South Carolina Council on the Holocaust, and thanks to support from the USS Yorktown Foundation. Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum has partnered with the Charleston Jewish Federation and the Charleston County Public Library to support Holocaust remembrance and education programs throughout the spring.
“Life in a Jar” is a result of a 1999 school project in Kansas for which three students researched the life of Sendler, a non-Jewish social worker who rescued children from the Warsaw Ghetto during World War II.
For more information about the play, go to www.irenasendler.org.
Columbia poet laureate gets $50K fellowship
Columbia's poet laureate Ed Madden will receive a fellowship award of $50,000 from the Academy of American Poets to launch “Telling the Stories of the City,” a project that will incorporate local and youth voices, build on community-based workshops and create an interactive story map of the city.
These initiatives will take place between 2019 and 2020.
