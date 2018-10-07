Camera Works Cafe
presents 'Southbound'
Camera Works Cafe is teaming up with Redux Contemporary Arts Center and the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art to present a series of three free artist talks related to the Halsey's blockbuster new photography exhibition, "Southbound: Photographs of and about the New South."
The first presentation is 6 p.m. Oct. 11. It features "Southbound" co-curators Mark Long and Mark Sloan, who is director of the Halsey. They will discuss their years-long project, their travels through the South and fascinating discoveries, as well as how the show came together.
The second presentation at 6 p.m. Nov. 8 features John Lusk Hathaway, a landscape and portrait photographer based in Charleston. Local photographer and College of Charleston professor Michelle Van Parys will take the podium at 6 p.m. Dec. 13 to discuss her black-and-white work in which Southern terrain plays a central role.
All three events will be held at Redux, 1056 King St.
—Adam Parker
'Dancing With the Stars'
comes to N. Charleston
ABC's hit TV show "Dancing With the Stars" is touring this winter with a special live performance that will include Season 27 dancers.
"Dancing With the Stars: Live" will come to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Dec. 30. Tickets are on sale now at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office, online at Ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000.
The show will feature professional and troupe dancers in all styles, from ballroom and jazz to contemporary and hip-hop. The production is choreographed and directed by Emmy Award-winning Mandy Moore and executive producer Ashley Edens-Shaffer. VIP packages are available through VIPNation.com.
"Dancing with the Stars" airs at 8 p.m. Monday nights on ABC.
—Kalyn Oyer
Charleston Ballet
presents 'Nutcracker'
Charleston Ballet Center for Dance presents its "Nutcracker" at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 and 3 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Sottile Theatre. This is the 50th anniversary of an enterprise started by Patricia and Don Cantwell in partnership with choreographer Jill Eathorne-Bahr.
The production this year features New York City Ballet company members Indiana Woodward and Harrison Ball, and features in the role of Maria 15-year-old Satya Tranfield, a student of the National Ballet of Canada who got her start in Charleston.
Tickets are $55 and $59 each, plus fees, and go on sale Oct. 10 at www.charlestonballet.com. Tickets for an after-party scheduled for Dec. 15 are $25. There are no refunds.
—Adam Parker
Early music duo
Bedlam to perform
The 2nd Monday Series at the College of Charleston School of the Arts will present Bedlam, an early music duo dedicated to exploring 16th- and 17th-century repertoire for voice and lute. Founded in 2013 by soprano Kayleen Sanchez and lutenist Laudon Schuett, the duo will perform works by French composer Jehan Chardavoine and English composer Thomas Campion.
The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Simons Center for the Arts, 54 St. Philip St. General admission is $15 for adults and $10 for students with I.D. (College of Charleston faculty and staff enter free.) Tickets can be purchased online at go.cofc.edu/secondmondaymusic or at the door.
Sanchez is a performer and pedagogue who received her Bachelor of Music and Master of Music degrees in vocal performance and literature from the Eastman School of Music. She is a member of the voice faculty at the College of Charleston.
Schuett, an active performer, has toured the country with with Sanchez. The duo has recorded two albums. He has been a guest lecturer and performer at numerous colleges and universities.
—Adam Parker
Concert features work
by 2 local composers
Magnetic South, a collaborative project between the College of Charleston Department of Music and the Charleston Symphony Orchestra, will present its first contemporary classical music concert of the season at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12, in the Simons Center Recital Hall, 54 St. Philip St.
The program features two new works by Charleston composers along with two important works from the early 20th century. Bela Bartok’s "Contrasts" is a trio for violin, clarinet and piano, one of the first works he performed upon his arrival to the United States. French-American composer Edgar Varese’s rarely performed "Octandre" is one of his defining pieces, widely imitated in movie scores and other modernist works in the 20th century.
"A Cosmos in Stone, Respawning" is a virtuosic work for large ensemble by Charleston native Nicholas Bentz. This will be its world premiere. College of Charleston voice faculty member Kayleen Sanchez will perform "The Captive" for soprano and string orchestra, by David Maves, professor emeritus at the College of Charleston.
Magnetic South's Artistic Director Yiorgos Vassilandonakis and CSO Music Director Ken Lam will share the podium.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door, by calling 843-723-7528, ext. 110, or visiting charlestonsymphony.org.
—Adam Parker
Rodney Atkins to play
at Coastal Carolina Fair
The entertainment lineup is here for the Coastal Carolina Fair, a much-anticipated annual tradition for the Charleston area community. The Ladson-based extravaganza features thrilling rides, deep-fried food and some live music.
From the lights of the twirling Ferris wheel up in the sky to the stuffed animal-lined games along the midway, the fair is known to many across the state as a magical place for making memories and enjoying a night of fun.
If you're a Rodney Atkins fan, then that fun just went to a whole new level. The country star will be performing on Nov. 2 as a headliner to kick off the last weekend of fair fun.
Other music performers include Joe Nichols on opening night, Oct. 25; Walker Hayes on Oct. 26; Jo Dee Messina on Oct. 27; Lalo Mora on Oct. 28; ASIA featuring John Payne on Oct. 29; An Evening With Building 429 on Oct. 30; Resurrection: A Journey Tribute on Nov. 1; High Valley on Nov. 3; and Brady Smith Band with Saluda Shoals on Nov. 4.
Other entertainment includes the bevy of fair rides, like the circling Crazy Mouse, spooky Haunted Mansion, spinning Gravitron, free-flying Space Roller, giant swing tower The Vertigo and terrifying Mega Drop.
There will also be a tiger performance, art shows, a honey competition, dancers and a petting zoo.
The fair, which extends from Thursday, Oct. 25 to Sunday, Nov. 4, is open on most weeknights from 3-9 p.m. with an hour extension on Friday nights. On weekends, the fairgrounds are open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.
There is a discount admission of $6-$10 through Oct. 24, which can be purchased online at coastalcarolinafair.org. Visit the website for a full lineup and more information.
—Kalyn Oyer