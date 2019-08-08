MOJA Festival seeking artwork submissions
The city of Charleston Office of Cultural Affairs is accepting artwork submissions for consideration for the 2019 MOJA Arts Festival's Juried Art Exhibition. The MOJA Arts Festival is an 11-day multidisciplinary celebration of African American and Caribbean culture produced by the Office of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the MOJA Planning Committee.
This year’s festival is Sept. 26-Oct. 6. The Juried Art Exhibition will be held at the Cannon Street Arts Center. Artist Alvin Glen will serve as juror.
Glen, a native of Dorchester, graduated from South Carolina State University in 1979 with a bachelor degree in art education. Currently, he teaches art at Harleyville-Ridgeville Middle School. His work has been shown in numerous exhibitions throughout the state.
Proposed artwork must have been completed within the last two years and may not have been previously exhibited in the Charleston region. Priority will be given to two-dimensional works (oils, acrylics, watercolors, pastels, prints, drawings, photography and graphics).
Additional work in fiber, sculpture, metals, ceramics, basketry and mixed media also will be juried, but subject to space constraints. Wall pieces must be framed and ready for hanging. Freestanding pieces must be fully assembled and ready for installation.
Eligible artists must live in South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida or Georgia. The application deadline is Aug. 30. The application fee is $20. Go to https://cgwp.slideroom.com/#/login/program/49977 for more information and to apply.
Contact Katrina Staaf at the Office of Cultural Affairs at 843-724-7305 or staafk@charleston-sc.gov with questions.
Fiber art show on view in North Charleston
The city of North Charleston's Cultural Arts Department presents an exhibition of works by members of the Palmetto Fiber Arts Guild at North Charleston City Hall, on view on the third floor through Oct. 31. A free public reception is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Aug. 15.
The Palmetto Fiber Arts Guild is an affiliate of The Handweavers Guild of America that serves the Charleston area. The group consists of handcrafters interested in the wide range of fiber arts including, but not limited to, weaving, spinning, dying, felting, basketry, quilting, knitting, crocheting, tatting and bead weaving.
This group exhibition features fiber works by seven of the guild's members: Kathy Brower, Andrea Cochran-Pastel, Beverly Lunan, Linda Mattaliano, Pam Shanley, Kathy Truluck and Nancy Warren.
The exhibition is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. North Charleston City Hall is located at 2500 City Hall Lane.
— Adam Parker