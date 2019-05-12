Ansonborough mounts
Mary Jackson pop-up show
The Ansonborough neighborhood is hosting a two-day pop-up show on May 24 and 25 featuring sweetgrass baskets made by Mary Jackson. The free exhibition will be located in Theodora Park on George Street, across from the Gaillard Center during opening weekend of Spoleto Festival USA.
It will be on view from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. A reception with the artist is scheduled for noon-2 p.m. Saturday, May 25.
Jackson is the recipient of the MacArthur Foundation's "genius grant." Her sweetgrass baskets are prized by museums, including the Gibbes Museum of Art, and private collectors. The Gibbes named its contemporary gallery after her.
James Patterson's kids
series to air on SCETV
Best-selling author James Patterson’s "Kid Stew" public television series debuted in 2018, winning five Emmy awards.
"Kid Stew" returns May 20 with the first of six new half-hour episodes celebrating imagination and encouraging children’s interest in reading, music, art and creative expression.
The show will air at 5 p.m. Monday-Friday on SCETV, with a mix of episodes from the first two series broadcast through May 31.
It portrays a culturally diverse group of pre-teens and their mascot dog Ozzie who time-travel through history, interview famous figures, host newscasts, star in comedy skits and explore the science behind joke shop classics while inspiring viewers to "mix it up" and be themselves.
Series creator James Patterson has long been an advocate for children’s literacy, founding the "Read Kiddo Read" initiative and spearheading grants for teachers to supplement their school libraries each year.
Patterson is the author of many bestselling thrillers and other novels, as well as numerous books for children and young adults.
Community Foundation
names artist of the year
Coastal Community Foundation has selected Julia Deckman as the 2019 Griffith-Reyburn Lowcountry Artist of the Year. The honor comes with a $6,000 grant and is awarded to one visual artist each year "to support the creation of a new work that represents unique aspects of the South Carolina Lowcountry’s lifestyle, culture or environment."
As a result of the Griffith-Reyburn Award, Deckman plans to create a painting that portrays a stroll through historic Charleston. Once completed in September, the piece will remain the property of the artist.
“My composition will not be a typical depiction you might find on a postcard in the visitor’s center, but rather a piece that would be in a local's scrap book," she said in a statement. "I want to evoke a sense of happy nostalgia for my favorite city, and the place I am lucky to call home.”
Deckman attended College of Charleston and has been living and working in Charleston as an artist since 2012. She maintains a studio at Redux Contemporary Art Center and serves on the organization’s board. She is represented by Miller Gallery on East Bay Street.
The Lowcountry Artist of the Year Award was established in 2003 by Mike Griffith and Donna Reyburn. The financial support is intended to cover the artist’s living expenses during the creation of the piece.
—Adam Parker