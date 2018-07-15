Halsey receives gift
for its endowment
The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art at the College of Charleston received a $50,000 contribution to its endowment from The Joanna Foundation of Sullivan’s Island. This is the foundation’s second major gift to the Halsey Institute; it donated $20,000 in 2015.
The new donation is a naming gift for the Halsey’s Video Cavern screening room, which shows videos about featured artists and their work commissioned by the Halsey and made by award-winning filmmakers.
In 2013, the Halsey commissioned artist Michael James Moran to create a video viewing environment within the galleries. He created a cavern, complete with stalactites and stalagmites, composed of stratified layers of wood. Videos also can be viewed on the Halsey’s website.
“The Joanna Foundation is proud to be a permanent part of the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art," said Executive Vice President Peggy Schachte in a statement. "We think this is a natural fit. Both organizations respect the past but look to the future and work to recognize the efforts of people who are making a meaningful difference in creative and sometimes unconventional ways.”
—Adam Parker
Artist talk planned
at City Gallery
The City of Charleston Office of Cultural Affairs presents "Disconnected: Works by Christine Bush Roman" at City Gallery, June 30-Aug. 5. A free artist's talk will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 15 at the gallery, 34 Prioleau St.
"Disconnected" includes more than four dozen multimedia abstract works that combine transfer techniques with painting and drawing. The works explore postpartum depression, mental illness, autism and a life out of balance, while examining the issues that lead to detachments from one another and the natural world.
A full schedule of the artist's visits to City Gallery is available at www.charleston-sc.gov/citygallery.
—Adam Parker
CSO tackles 3rd round
of 'Harry Potter' music
The North Charleston Performing Arts Center has teamed up with the Charleston Symphony Orchestra for a "Harry Potter" concert series that kicked off locally last year.
The third installment, "Harry Potter and the Prizoner of Azkaban," will take place Feb. 23 and 24, 2019, as the magical journey continues. The symphony will perform John Williams' Oscar-nominated score while the movie plays in high-definition on a 40-foot screen.
Tickets to the spellbinding performance, which have sold out for past events, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 20. They will be available at the North Charleston Coliseum advance ticket office, online at ticketmaster.com or charge-by-phone at 1-800-745-3000.
CineConcerts and Warner Bros. Consumer Products originated the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, a global concert tour celebrating the "Harry Potter" films. The magical initiative is scheduled to include more than 600 performances across more than 38 countries worldwide through 2018.
For more information on the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, visit harrypotterinconcert.com.
—Kalyn Oyer