Cuban musician Yusa to perform in Charleston
Círculo Hispanoamericano de Charleston and Art Pot Multicultural Center are co-sponsoring a concert by Cuban musician Yusimil López Bridol (Yusa), scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Art Pot, 5009 Loftis Road, Hanahan.
Yusa, an accomplished singer-songwriter, guitarist, bass player and pianist, will be accompanied by percussionists Oliver Valdes and Gino Castillo.
The concert is free, but donations are encouraged and can be mailed to Ciculo Hispanoamericano, P.O. Box 20183, Charleston, SC 29413, or collected at the door.
Seating is limited. RSVP to paulatejeda050@gmail.com.
S.C. Humanities names Governor's Award recipients
Recipients of South Carolina Humanities' 2019 Governor’s Awards in the Humanities are the nonprofit organization Greenville Chautauqua, which brings historical figures to life in the theater; Ron Daise, vice president for creative education at Brookgreen Gardens and an interpreter of Gullah-Geechee history and culture; and Steven Naifeh, a Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer, visual artist and businessman living in South Carolina.
In the Fresh Voices in the Humanities category, South Carolina Humanities has recognized Charleston Poet Laureate Marcus Amaker, educator, musician, graphic designer and founder of the Free Verse Festival; Marlanda Dekine, poet, social worker and executive director of Spartanburg-based Speaking Down Barriers; and Scott Gwara, professor at the University of South Carolina who specializes in the study of rare manuscripts.
The Governor’s Awards in the Humanities Award Ceremony and Luncheon will be held 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Pastides Alumni Center, 900 Senate St., Columbia. For more information on the award winners and the event, go to https://schumanities.org/annualevents/govawards/.
—Adam Parker