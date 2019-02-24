C of C students perform Francis Poulenc opera
The College of Charleston Opera will present a production of Francis Poulenc's only full-length opera, “Dialogues of the Carmelites,” 7 p.m. Friday, March 1, and 7 p.m. Sunday, March 3, in the Simons Center Recital Hall, 54 St. Philip St. A pre-show talk is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. each evening.
Tickets are $20 for the general public and $15 for College of Charleston students and patrons 18 and under. They can be purchased online at music.cofc.edu/concerts/cofc-ensembles or at the door (cash and check only).
The opera is an account of the Carmelite nuns who in 1794 refused to renounce their faith during the Reign of Terror of the French Revolution and were guillotined in Paris. It premiered at Teatro alla Scala in Milan in 1957 and has enjoyed success ever since.
This cast will feature College of Charleston students, a reduced orchestra of professionals and students, with faculty member Rob Taylor on the podium. It's directed by the new head of opera at the college, Saundra DeAthos-Meers, with assistance from Amanda Castellone. It will be performed in English.
"This opera is exceedingly beautiful and dramatic and was chosen specifically with our students in mind," said DeAthos-Meers in a statement. "I am proud of these students and how they have accepted and conquered the challenge of this dramatic piece."
Artist Sonja Griffin Evans shares new painting
Gullah artist Sonja Griffin Evans will present a recent painting, "Mine Eyes Have Seen the Glory," at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at the Fort Sumter Visitor Education Center at Liberty Square, 340 Concord St.
The painting depicts an early reading of the Emancipation Proclamation at Camp Saxton in Port Royal, South Carolina on Jan. 1, 1863. It was unveiled in Jan. 2018 at the one-year anniversary of the establishment of the Reconstruction Era National Monument on the Camp Saxton site.
Following the free program, Evans will work with students from Hardeeville Ridgeland Middle School who will create their own paintings that explore the theme of freedom.
—Adam Parker