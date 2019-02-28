'In the Mix' presents
Shannon Herber
The College of Charleston will hold its second second installment of "In the Mix," the Arts Management Program’s music industry series hosted by drummer and two-time Grammy nominee Quentin Baxter, at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 4, in the Simons Center Recital Hall, 54 St. Philip St.
The free event, titled “In the Mix: Managing, Touring & the Road to the Grammys,” will feature guest Shannon Herber, pop and dance/electronic genre manager for the Grammy Awards. Herber will discuss her experience in artist management, tour management and operations, and the Grammy Awards.
Herber has been associated with the Grammys for 20 years. Previously, she held positions at Universal Music Enterprises and 19 Entertainment, and was director of operations and tour manager for Moby.
Baxter has taught at the College of Charleston as an adjunct professor of jazz percussion since 1997. He is CEO of Baxter Music Enterprises and an active performing and recording artist.
Recorder music
at public library
The Charleston County Public Library is hosting "A Festival of Recorder Music" 2-3:45 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at the main branch, 68 Calhoun St. The event, which features recorder music from Middle Ages to the present, including Celtic music for St. Patrick's Day, is free and open to all.
The event coincides with "Play the Recorder Month." It features local musician Susan Conant and other Lowcountry players.
For more information, go to https://www.ccpl.org/events/festival-recorder-music.
—Adam Parker