Camera Works Cafe
presents Vincent Musi
Photographer Vincent Musi will be the guest speaker for this month's edition of Camera Works Cafe, scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Redux Contemporary Arts Center, 1056 King St.
Musi, a Lowcountry resident and regular contributor to National Geographic, lately has been making studio portraits of dogs. He specializes in animal portraiture, but also has shot landscapes and other subjects.
In 2014, he presented an extensive project capturing views of the ACE Basin.
He will discuss his work at Camera Works Cafe. The event is free and open to all.
N. Charleston presents
Caribbean music show
The City of North Charleston’s Cultural Arts Department will offer the second part of its two-part Summer Children’s Theatre series on Friday, July 13, featuring "Music of the Caribbean" performed by Pantasia Steel Band.
The program is for all ages and features two showings at two different locations: 10 a.m. at Northwoods Park and Recreation Center, 8348 Greenridge Road; and 2 p.m. at Danny Jones Recreation Center, 1455 Monitor St.
Tickets are $2 per child with accompanying adults admitted at no charge. Parking is free.
Groups of 10 or more are asked to reserve space in advance. Call the Cultural Arts Department at 843-740-5854.
"Music of the Caribbean" features a mix of calypso music, soca and reggae. Audience members will learn about steel drums and the history of Caribbean music.
Pantasia Steel Band, formed in 1994, performs regularly throughout the Southeast. For more information about the band, go to pantasiasteelband.com.
For reservation forms, directions or information on additional programs and events, go to www.northcharleston.org.
