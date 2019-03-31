'In the Mix' event
features alumni, students
The season’s last “In the Mix” presentation by the College of Charleston Arts Management Program is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 1, in the Simons Center Recital Hall, 54 St. Philip St.
The event, which is free and open to all, will bring together current students and alumni involved in the music industry and feature presentations and performances. The event will touch on the array of opportunities within the arts and arts management field.
Featured alumni include Nashville-based Will Hastings; Brave Baby band member Keon Masters; Charleston Stingrays host Stephen Pond; Coast Records founder Matt Zutell; and 9 to 5 Magazine founder and photographer Taylor Czerwinski.
Jen Ervin curates
new Redux exhibition
Redux Contemporary Art Center presents a two-part exhibition, “The Arc | Illumination, Ritual and Reflection,” a group show curated by Jen Ervin featuring the work of Rebecca Drolen, Noelle McCleaf, Jordanna Kalman, Richard McCabe, Neal Casal, Ashley Gates, John Lusk Hathaway, Michael McCraw and Jesse Koechling.
The opening reception is 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 5 at the Redux gallery, 1056 King St. The exhibition will be on view through May 23.
“The Arc” is a multimedia presentation that bridges black-and-white Polaroid images with experimental films by artist Jen Ervin.
“Illumination, Ritual, Reflection” features the work of nine contemporary photographers exploring the nature of creativity.
N. Charleston presents
children’s theater show
The City of North Charleston’s Cultural Arts Department will offer a children’s theater performance 10-11 a.m. Thursday, April 4, at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive.
“The Three Little Pigs” is mounted by FBN Productions, which presents the classic story with an operatic twist featuring music by Mozart. The program is best appreciated by pre-K and elementary school students.
Tickets are $2 per child with accompanying adults admitted at no charge. Parking is free.
For more information about FBN Productions, go to www.operaforkids.org. For more on this show, and to make a reservation, go to the Arts & Culture section of www.northcharleston.org or call 843-740-5854.
Art and House Tour
set for April 5
The 19th annual Kiawah Island Art and House Tour, sponsored by Arts, etc., offers visitors a rare glimpse into the art and architecture of five Kiawah homes 1-5 p.m. Friday, April 5.
Proceeds from the tour support the arts and benefit the youth of Johns and Wadamalaw Islands. Tickets are $55 in advance and can be purchased online at www.brownpapertickets.com (use the keyword “Kiawah”) and at the Kiawah Island Real Estate office located at Freshfields Village.
Tickets also will be available at Freshfields Village the day of the tour.
Tickets purchased in advance must be exchanged for a tour brochure at the Square in Freshfields Village on the day of the tour.
Freshfields Village is located at the corner of Betsy Kerrison Parkway and Kiawah Island Parkway. Homes are not accessible to some who are disabled, and children under 12 are not permitted.
Charleston Gospel Choir
honors Aretha Franklin
The Charleston Gospel Choir, now in its 20th year, will present its 2019 spring performance, “Queen of Soul and Gospel: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin,” at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Charity Missionary Baptist Church, 1544 Montague Ave., North Charleston.
The choir will be led by guest conductor Jason A. Dungee.
General admission tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for students with ID and for children. Go to www.charlestongospelchoir.org, call 866-811-4111 or buy tickets at the door (cash or check only) a half-hour before the event.
The Charleston Gospel Choir will pay homage to Franklin’s musical achievements and activism in a performance of gospel and R&B standards, including her arrangements of The Beatles’ “Let It Be” and Paul Simon’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” as well as the classic songs “How I Got Over" and “What A Friend We Have in Jesus.”
“Aretha Franklin inspired generations of female musicians with her unique gospel style and delivery,” said Lee Pringle, choir founder and producer of the event. “We are honored to reflect on her legacy and hope our performance reminds the community how much she changed music around the world.”
CSO to launch new
Youth Strings Ensemble
The Charleston Symphony is introducing a new education initiative, the Charleston Symphony Youth Strings Ensemble, which will launch at the beginning of the 2019-20 season.
The Youth Strings Ensemble will be an early training ground for players interested in joining the Charleston Symphony Youth Orchestra. It’s designed to help younger string musicians sharpen their ensemble skills and prepare for the demands of playing in a full orchestra.
“The CSO believes that the study of music is a fundamental component of any complete education, especially for young students, and we feel compelled to provide this service to our community,” CSO Executive Director Michael Smith said. “This initiative will further our reach and strengthen the benefits of education through music.”
The new group is open to students grades 5-9 playing string instruments who have a command of basic technique, good posture and the ability to read music.
Students outside this age range who wish to audition will be considered on a case by case basis. Need-based scholarships will be available.
The CSYS will rehearse 2:30-4:30 p.m. weekly on Sundays at the Charleston County School of the Arts. Auditions will be held at the Allegro Charter School of Music on May 11.
The Charleston Symphony has launched a search for a CSYS conductor. Interested candidates are invited to apply on the CSO website, charlestonsymphony.org. Deadline to apply is April 5. Conductor auditions will be held April 14.
Pursuit of the Podium
competition underway
Cookbook author Nathalie Dupree, Mike Lata of FIG and The Ordinary, Michelle Weaver of Charleston Grill and Anthony DiBernardo of Swig & Swine will compete for the opportunity to conduct at the Charleston Symphony Sunset Serenade concert, scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday, May 24, outside of the U.S. Customhouse. This free concert is the official kickoff of Piccolo Spoleto Festival.
The winning contestant will conduct one piece, and the CSO’s Principal Pops Conductor Yuriy Bekker will offer some coaching tips, then assume the podium himself. Also slated to lead the orchestra is recently appointed Charleston Symphony Youth Orchestra Conductor Kellen Gray.
Members of the public pick the winner of the “Pursuit of the Podium” competition. Vote for your choice online at www.csolinc.org/pursuit-of-the-podium, at a Charleston Symphony Concert at the Gaillard Center, or at the Symphony Designer Showhouse, 16 Rutledge Ave. through April 28.
Votes are $5 each. You may vote as often as you like between through May 17. The winner will be announced May 20.
S.C. artist Aldwyth
receives $20,000 grant
Aldwyth, a South Carolina-based visual artist based on Hilton Head, is the recipient of the annual award bestowed by the Eben Demarest Fund, a Pittsburgh Foundation fund.
Aldwyth, who makes large murals, assemblage sculptures and more, received the 2015 South Carolina Elizabeth O’Neill Verner Governor’s Award for the Arts, and her work was exhibited at the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art in 2009.
Aldwyth said she will use the $20,000 grant that comes with the award to hire workshop assistants to help finish a series of three collages.
“As a community foundation rooted in Pittsburgh, the birthplace of contemporary art collection and exhibition through the Carnegie International, the support of individual artists is a vital part of our mission,” Pittsburgh Foundation President and CEO Maxwell King said.
Awardees are selected by a Pittsburgh-based committee of the Demarest Fund. The award has been a source of support to many artists who later became masters in their fields, including 1948 winner Jackson Pollock. From 1923 to 2009, the awards were overseen by a committee at a private foundation. In 2010, the fund came to The Pittsburgh Foundation, where it will be administered in perpetuity.
—Adam Parker