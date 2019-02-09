Art Forms company presents original play
Art Forms & Theatre Concepts presents “A Tribute to Paul Laurence Dunbar,” a play written and directed by the company's artistic director, Art Gilliard. The drama runs Feb. 15-24 at Cannon Street Arts Center, 134 Cannon St.
Tickets are $24 for adults, $20 for seniors and students, available by calling 843-724-7305 or visiting www.aftcinc.com.
The show is presented during Black History Month and focuses on two widowed sisters, Mattie Cochran (Jackie Mickel) and Sarah Pettigrew (Veronica Gaillard) who, despite their differences, choose to live together after the deaths of their husbands. The sisters are looking forward to a night out on the town when a call from Mattie’s daughter, Olivia, interrupts their plans. But they are determined not to waste the night, paying tribute to poet and novelist Laurence Dunbar.
The cast also includes Ann Caldwell as Katherine Hemphill, Keith Alston as Rev. Dr. Jasper Luke and Roy Gilliard as Nathaniel Brown.
—Adam Parker
'Maestro Memoirs' celebrates Motown
The North Charleston Cultural Arts Department will host a dinner theater performance, Remnant Productions' "Maestro Memoirs," at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at Montague Terrace (North Charleston Coliseum) 5001 Coliseum Drive.
This original musical production celebrates legends of Motown and soul, and includes musical performances and imagined conversations with stars such as Marvin Gaye, Otis Redding, Sam Cooke and Aretha Franklin. Dinner for the evening, catered by Centerplate, will be served buffet style. Tickets, which cost $40 per person, are on sale until Tuesday, Feb. 19, at http://bit.ly/NChasDinnerTheatreTix or by calling Pam Smith at 843-740-5847.
Charleston-based Remnant Productions, led by Donna Lee Williams, strives to present uplifting original productions. The group has mounted performances at Piccolo Spoleto Festival, North Charleston Arts Festival and MOJA Arts Festival, and has toured in the United States Virgin Islands and throughout the Carolinas. For more information, visit remnantllc.com.
—Adam Parker