Annex Dance readies
new performance season
Annex Dance Company will launch its 12th season with a performance of "12" at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, at The Schoolhouse in West Ashley, 720 Magnolia Road.
Tickets are $18 for adults, $12 for students, and can be purchased at the door or online at http://tickets.annexdancecompany.org.
"12" is a dance concert of new and existing repertory and will include the works "Ten of Something" and "One Who Sees," the latter of which premiered at the 2018 Piccolo Spoleto Festival.
“Our season can really be captured by two words: response and revisit,” said Artistic Director Kristin Alexander in a statement.
“The mission of the company — performance, collaboration and outreach/education — remains at the forefront," she said. "In addition to a range of concerts, we will be presenting this season, we will be working with new collaborators and in a number of residencies in our community.”
In collaboration with members of Charleston's arts community, the company on Feb. 3 will present "Moments Captured," a creative response to the Halsey Institute's blockbuster show "Southbound: Photographs of and about the New South." Collaborators include Erin Leigh, Joy Vandervort-Cobb, Marcus Armaker and Laura Ball.
"Origin," which also premiered during the 2018 Piccolo Spoleto Festival, will be presented in Charleston on April 20 at The Schoolhouse.
For more information, go to http://annexdancecompany.org.
SOA musicians perform
holiday show at Gaillard
The School of the Arts Symphony and Singers will take the stage at the Gaillard Center for the first time for a holiday concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 17.
The award-winning ensembles, led by Christopher Selby, Heather Hammond Caffarel and Robin A. Rogers, will offer a program called "Holiday Spectacular." Tickets are $18 and can be purchased by calling 843-242-3099 or visiting www.gaillardcenter.org.
This is SOA's sixth annual holiday concert. The orchestra has garnered attention and accolades for its musical accomplishments. Selby has challenged his students with demanding repertoire, raising the bar each year.
—Adam Parker