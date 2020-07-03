Local arts in brief: Animal Society holds fundraiser, N. Charleston POPS! concerts canceled

Charleston Animal Society to host virtual art auction
The Charleston Animal Society will host a virtual art auction Aug. 1-7 featuring works donated by many animalier artists, and several Charleston-based artists.
Works by Mary Whyte, Robert Lange, Linda Fantuzzo, Betty Anglin Smith and Connie Townsend will be offered during the auction, which will be promoted on social media using the hashtag #ArtistsSavingLives. Paintings, sculptures, jewelry and other forms of art will be available.
Starting July 25, go to CharlestonAnimalSociety.org/art-auction to bid. The host gallery for the virtual art auction is Dog & Horse Fine Art & Portraiture Gallery in Charleston. Proceeds go to the Charleston Animal Society.
2 North Charleston POPS! summer concerts canceled
The North Charleston POPS! “POPS! in Space” concert scheduled for July 18 and “Carpenters Remembered” concert scheduled for August 15 at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center have been canceled because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Ticket refunds are available at point of purchase.
Guests who bought tickets at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office will need to return their tickets for a refund. The Advance Ticket Office is currently closed but will reopen July 8, and then will be open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays only until further notice.
North Charleston POPS! season ticket holders will be contacted directly regarding their refunds.
Email questions or concerns regarding refunds to AccountManager@NorthCharlestonColiseumPAC.com.
—Adam Parker