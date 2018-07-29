N. Charleston exhibits
abstract art by women
The City of North Charleston’s Cultural Arts Department presents a group exhibition of works by the Women of Expressive Abstracts, on display Aug. 2-31 at the North Charleston City Gallery. A free reception will be held at the gallery 5-7 p.m. Aug. 2. Some of the exhibiting artists will attend and refreshments will be served.
The Women of Expressive Abstracts group consists of 35 female painters from across the country who are interested in abstract art. Twenty-six of the group’s members will present new mixed-media work in this show, titled "Inside Out: Expressing Our Inner Voices."
The common denominator bringing these artists together is their mentor: artist, educator and author Steven Aimone.
The City Gallery is situated in two corridors of the northwest corner of the Charleston Area Convention Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive. Parking and admission are free. Gallery hours are noon-5 p.m. Tuesdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays, 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Thursdays and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays.
For information, go to the Arts & Culture section of the City’s website at www.northcharleston.org.
—Adam Parker
Charleston County library
hosts literacy festival
Charleston County Public Library is hosting the "Write On! Literacy Festival," featuring authors, workshops and activities celebrating writing through Aug. 4.
The festival includes the first OtrantoCon 2018, a free event for all ages who love anime, comics, science, fiction, fantasy and cosplay, at the Otranto Road Regional Branch, 2261 Otranto Road, North Charleston.
The festival also will feature a seminar on memoir writing and publishing with Cinelle Barnes; a discussion of African-American women, literature and spirituality; a volunteer fair; an evening with La Jill Hunt; an outdoor poetry reading; a fiction-writing workshop with Grady Hendrix; and a "Name the Poet" contest.
The festival’s main event will be Aug. 4 at the library's main branch, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston and will feature writers and artists, including horror story writer Grady Hendrix, poet Richard Garcia, CCPL’s own historian and host of the "Charleston Time Machine" podcast Nic Butler and keynote speaker and author Nic Stone.
For a complete listing of events and details, go to www.ccpl.org.
—Adam Parker