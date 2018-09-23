The Charleston Library Society’s Speaker Series will feature authors James Scott and Hampton Sides 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4. Scott will discuss his new book “Rampage: MacArthur, Yamashita, and the Battle of Manila.” Sides will talk about his new book “On Desperate Ground: The Marines at the Reservoir, the Korean War's Greatest Battle,” which chronicles the Battle of Chosen Reservoir, a watershed moment of the war.
James D. Hornfischer, author of several books about the U.S. Navy in World War II, will moderate the discussion.
Scott is a former reporter at The Post and Courier and author of four books, including “Target Tokyo,” which was a Pulitzer Prize finalist. His other histories are “The War Below” and “The Attack on the Liberty.” He lives in Mount Pleasant and writes book reviews for this paper.
Sides is a New Mexico resident, magazine writer and editor, and author of six books, including “In the Kingdom of Ice” and “Ghost Soldiers.”
Hornfischer’s latest book is “The Fleet at Flood Tide: America at Total War in the Pacific, 1944-1945.”
“For history lovers, this promises to be a big event,” Scott said.
Admission is $5 for members of the Library Society, $10 for nonmembers. Call 843-723-9912 or go to charlestonlibrarysociety.org.