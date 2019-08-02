American novelist Joyce Carol Oates will headline the 2019 Charleston to Charleston Literary Festival, set for Nov. 7-10. The festival is the result of a collaboration between the Charleston Library Society and The Charleston Trust, based in England.
More than a dozen events are scheduled featuring authors from both sides of the pond, including novelist Lionel Shriver, historian David Blight, journalist Jill Abramson, documentary filmmaker Nathaniel Kahn, science writer Carl Zimmer, scholar Jeffrey C. Stewart and author Rebecca Makai.
The Charleston to Charleston Literary Festival is in its third year. Programs will be held at the Library Society and the Dock Street Theatre. Individual tickets are $25; an all-access pass costs $300.
The Charleston Trust has organized a festival at its farmhouse in East Sussex, England, a property that was once the country home of Vanessa Bell and Duncan Grant and associated with the famed Bloomsbury Group, whose members included Virginia Woolf, John Maynard Keynes, E.M. Forster and Lytton Strachey.
Oates, 81, is the prolific author of 58 novels, plus short stories, novellas, essays and reviews, poetry and plays. She has garnered many awards for her work, including a National Book Award, two O. Henry Awards, the National Humanities Medal and the Jerusalem Prize.
