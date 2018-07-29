The Joshua Group, a nonprofit affiliated with Christ Temple Church, sponsors mission trips to places such as Jamaica and the Philippines.
Now the group is raising $40,000 and recruiting volunteers for a January trip to Uganda. Participants will pursue three humanitarian outreach initiatives: S.T.E.M. (science, technology, engineering, math) training programs, health screenings and provision of clean drinking water, thanks to a partnership with North Charleston-based Water Mission.
The budget will cover travel, lodging, educational supplies, medical supplies, an engineering assessment and clean-water implementation plan.
Christ Temple Church operates in North Charleston and Walterboro. For more information about the planned mission trip, or to make a donation, email thejoshuagroup@comcast.net or call Apostle Levon Smalls at 843-554-3434.
—Adam Parker