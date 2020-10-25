'It's a conversation between me and the book': Q&A with Alexis Henderson

This conversation has been edited for clarity and brevity.
DC: I like that you've got every type of witch in this book. Vera is the type of witch I was expecting when you read that it's a modern feminist book. She's a woman with knowledge and power and she's being oppressed by the patriarchy. But I like that witches are monsters as well.
AH: Yeah, I wanted to show that we all contain these multitudes. And I knew that I didn't want the moral of the story to be super binary, where you can clearly see who the villains and good guys are. I mean, clearly the Prophet is a horrible human being, and clearly Lilith does some very not cool things. But at the same time, everyone has so many different motivations. And I wanted it to feel complex and complicated and for people to feel conflicted about who they ended up rooting for and why. So it was interesting to explore that, because I do think that a lot of stories pick a side, and some of those stories are my absolute favorites. But with “Year of the Witching,” I guess when I was drafting things just got messy and I just let them.
DC: How was the editing and revision process? Did anything surprise you?
AH: I think that what I learned through that process was just how all books are so collective. I when I open the book now, and I look through it, and of course, I see my words and my story, and that’s so true to me, but I can see the fingerprints of everyone who worked in the book. Something I’ve often said about my agent, and now my editor too, is that I really feel that they have a more ambitious like vision of my capabilities and the potential of my stories than I do. And I think that having that in your corner when you're doubting yourself or struggling to work through difficult edits or an outline that doesn't want to come together, that makes all the difference. It really does.
And for me, the kind of edits I like are when people find problems in my work. What I like to do is look at the things that they've pointed out and see if I can kind of find a narrative within those things. So it's kind of conversational in a way. It's a conversation with me and the person who's editing my work, it's a conversation between me and the book to figure out does their vision of my story align with mine. Edits are great, and having people give you their feedback on your work is great. It's a valuable part of the process. But you have to trust that the person that you're listening to has the same vision of your story that you do. And if that alignment isn't there, it doesn't matter how good their edits are if they’re trying to edit your book into something different than what you intend it to be.
DC: I liked what you said about being in conversation with your book as well.
AH: It really does feel like that! I was doing another interview over the weekend, and I was talking to the person who was interviewing me about Ezra my character, and I said, “Yeah, Ezra and I are in a fight right now. We fight every single time I worked on a draft like it's just a thing.” And she kind of laughed like it was meant to be a joke, but when I said it I wasn't even trying to joke. I mean, it really like a conversation with the book and the characters and trying to kind of work with them.
DC: You left a lot of room for the story to go. And I think, writing the first in a series, I assume it would be a difficult line to walk because you want to set things up if you have more to say, but you also want it to stand alone in case for whatever reason sequels don’t happen.
AH: That’s definitely something I strove for. I wanted the book to feel complete, but if I was lucky enough to write more then I have the space to that and its definitely a tightrope walk to [make] a story that I hope feels fulfilling at the end, but also has room for other stories to be told.
Sequels are just unruly and difficult. And it's one of those situations in publishing, where you really don't have a manual on how to write a sequel. And it's weird. I know how to write a book, I think, because I wrote “The Year of the Witching,” but I realized with starting this one that I've never written a sequel before. So in many ways, it does feel like kind of going back to square one. And it's very humbling and at times frustrating, but I think the good thing too, is that because I'm still kind of fumbling my way through a dark room looking for a light switch, that’s how I wrote “The Year of the Witching” too. So it feels in a way kind of natural or even homey to be confused and disoriented and figuring things out yet again, because I guess maybe no matter how many books you write, it always feels the same when you start a new one.