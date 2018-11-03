With Halloween behind us, the cool-weather season is truly here in the Lowcountry, and that means chimney sweeps are suddenly very busy as people with fireplaces get them inspected and cleaned.
"You're probably going to wait a few weeks, for somebody reputable," said Lawrence Perrault, owner of A.C.E. Fireplace and Chimney in Ladson.
The Chimney Safety Institute of America, which operates from the same building in Indiana as the National Chimney Sweep Guild, recommends having chimneys cleaned and inspected yearly.
“You’re lighting a fire in your living room, and that’s serious business," said spokesman Zach Zagar.
Chimneys and fireplaces accounted for 22,500 residential structure fires in 2014, according to a Consumer Product Safety Commission report. That represents more than 6 percent of all residential structure fires in the U.S. that year, the most recent statistics available.
The average national cost of a chimney cleaning, according to homeadvisor.com, is $226.
“Nobody thinks about their chimneys until now, and we just get bombarded this time of year," said John Perdue, owner of Ashbusters, a Charleston area company. "It’s like windshield wipers: You don’t think about them until it’s raining."
During the months when fireplaces are generally not used in South Carolina, animals can make a home in a chimney, or get stuck inside one, if there's a way to get in. Chimneys also can be damaged by storms, or develop water leaks and structural damage.
"Squirrels love to get in there," said Perdue. “The weirdest thing I ever found in a chimney was duck. He wasn’t alive any more."
Modern chimney sweeps aren't soot-covered fellows with long brushes, like in Mary Poppins, but instead are equipped with video inspection tools and vacuum systems. Some use camera-equipped drones to inspect the exterior of chimneys instead of climbing on roofs.
Perrault, who's been in the business for three decades, said chimneys need attention, even if fireplaces aren't being used, to check for leaks and structural problems.
"I grew up building fireplaces," Perrault said. “Even if they’re not using their fireplace, there are a lot of issues that come up that can cost a lot of money in the long run" if they aren't caught early.
Houses in the South aren't as likely to have fireplaces as those in colder climates, but 45 percent of single-family homes sold in 2017 in the South had at least one, according to the Census Bureau. And the more expensive the home, the more likely it was to have a fireplace.
Nationally, just 5 percent of homes sold for $125,000 or less in 2017 had a fireplace, while 73 percent of houses sold for $750,000 or more had at least one.
In the Charleston area, a fireplace could be a brick structure hundreds of years old, or a metal chimney in a modern home. The metal ones will eventually wear out, Perdue said.
“They’re more like an appliance, and they have life span," he said. "After about 25 years, it’s time to change them out. They’re built from the ground up, but they deteriorate from the top down."
Chimney sweeps are prepared to deal with most problems a chimney could have, unless the problem is a nest of Swifts, the birds also known as Chimney Swifts.
“In the spring, Swifts migrate up from Peru, and they like to get in chimneys if there’s not a cap on it," Perdue said. "They’re federally protected, so you can’t get rid of them, until they fly back in the fall."
“They’re the only kind of bird that can fly down a chimney and get back out," he said. "Other kinds of birds will die if they get in there."
This time of year, chimney cleaners are as busy as department stores the week before Christmas.
"We're running four trucks," Perdue said. “I’ve got customers who are burning already. We don’t really slow down from now until April."