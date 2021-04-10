Isle of Palms Scouts troop among the first in the Lowcountry to admit girls

ISLE OF PALMS — Years after Scouts BSA announced it would begin welcoming girls into the organization, a number of female Scout troops are shaping up in the Lowcountry.

Isle of Palms, Mount Pleasant, Summerville and Daniel Island are home to troops that enable girls to learn outdoor skills in an organization that had for years been reserved for boys, according to local Scout leaders.

"I’m very excited about that," said Theola Oltmann, scoutmaster for Troop 502G. "I think it’s a great opportunity for any female youth."

Formerly known as the Boy Scouts of America, the nationwide organization that focuses on youth development and leadership training began allowing families to sign sons and daughters up for Cub Scouts (ages 5 to 10) in 2018.

It came after years of receiving requests from families to allow girls into the organization.

Troop 502G, which meets at First United Methodist Church on Isle of Palms, is a girls troop that formed in 2019 around the time when the national organization began admitting both genders into the program.

Oltmann helped start the group, which is for youths ages 11 to 17. Oltmann had two sons in Boy Scouts at the time and wanted to help establish a girls unit that her daughter, and other girls in the Charleston area, could join.

The most challenging part was spreading word about the new group, she said. But the longstanding reputation of Boys Scouts helped.

"Everybody knows Boys Scouts," she said. "You tell them it's exactly the same program. It's just for the girls.'"

The female group is a separate unit from the boys Troop 502, though the two are "link troops" that meet at the same location and share resources, Oltmann said.

Today, the girls troop has 11 Scouts who go camping, canoeing, hiking and sailing.

Activities at scenic sites have included a camping trip at Hunting Island in Beaufort County. They are also preparing to go sailing with Sea Base, a Florida-based Scouting program.

Allison Thomson, 13, has been part of Troop 502 for a year. She was formerly a Girl Scout and said she joined BSA Scouts because it offered more opportunities to go camping.

Like many young girls, Thomson watched as her brother often left home with their father for outdoor festivities in what used to be a boys-only group.

Thomson said the BSA made the right decision by admitting girls.

"I feel like it was really good step toward gender inclusion," she said.

She added the male Troop 502 group has been supportive.

"The boys I’ve met have been really welcoming," she said.

Thomson said she has enjoyed shooting rifles and playing Frisbee. Pitching a tent, tying knots, and applying first aid are among the skills she's learned.

She now feels the time has come for the Girl Scouts, an all-female youth entity, to alter its rules.

“It’s kind of on the Girl Scouts to include the boys," she said.

Oltmann said Scouts BSA provides something for all girls, including those more interested in academics or sports.

One important factor, though, is it helps develop young leaders.

"I really do feel that we’ve grown quite a bit in the last two years," she said.

One main difference between Girl Scouts and former all-male group is the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest achievement in Scouts BSA.

The mark is of such significance that adults highlight it on their resumes, said Tony Rennell, assistant scoutmaster for Troop 502G.

“Thirty-, 40- and 50-year-old men are putting on their resume they are an Eagle Scout," he said. "These girls now have an opportunity to do those things and achieve that goal.”

The group has seen large amount of community support that included a recent $2,000 donation from the Lowcountry chapter of the U.S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officers Association.

The funds will be used to purchase camping gear. Raising money for the group was challenging early on. But community support has enabled Troop 502G to continue providing opportunities for girls to hone their leadership skills, Oltmann said.