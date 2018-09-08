The second annual International Ocean Film Tour 2018 comes to Charleston on Sept. 9.
The Charleston Music Hall and the South Carolina Aquarium have partnered to sponsor the program that consists of six documentary films that have a total run time of two hours.
Each year, the tour also promotes an environmental policy focus, providing messages to take action and protect natural resources.
The tour, which kicked off in March, has scheduled more than 130 events across Europe, Australia and the U.S.
Films include "The Big Wave Project: A Band of Brothers," about big wave surfing in Portugal; "Vamizi," which features surfing off the coast of Mozambique; "Ocean Rider," Swiss sailor Yvan Bourgnon's solo trip around the world; "Water II," where filmmaker Morgan Maassen shows the sea from a new perspective; "And Then We Swam," about Ben Stennins and James Adair in their bid to row cross the Indian Ocean; and "Paradigm Lost," featuring total waterman Kai Lenny.
The local event will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 9 at Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., Charleston. Tickets are $15 with a dinner and show option available for an extra $32.
To see a trailer for the film tour, go to https://bit.ly/2nW4kCB.
For more information, call 843-853-2252 or go to www.charlestonmusichall.com and www.oceanfilmtour.com.