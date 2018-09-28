The India Association of Greater Charleston will celebrate Indian history and culture with an open-to-the-public "India Fest" event, scheduled for 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at Liberty Square, 340 Concord St. (near the South Carolina Aquarium).
India Fest is free and includes dance performances, Bollywood music, popular Indian dishes (available 12:30-2 p.m.), henna tattooing, rangoli drawing, yoga, exhibits and a marketplace of goods for sale. Organizers said they are prepared to accommodate 1,000 guests.
The event offers local residents and visitors a chance to meet members of Charleston's Indian community and get a taste of the cultural diversity of the Near East.
On Oct. 13, the India Association presents "Yoga in the Square" 8:30-9:30 a.m. in Marion Square. All levels are welcome. Bring your mat.
The India Association of Greater Charleston is a nonprofit that promotes Indian culture in the Lowcountry. For more information about the organization and about "India Fest," go to http://iagcsc.org/.