Before the cake tasting and bridal boutiques, there’s one item on the wedding planning to-do list that must come first: selecting the venue. Where you choose to say “I do” impacts every other aspect of your big day, including the date and the overall look. It is also often of the biggest wedding-related expenses.
As one of America’s “Most Romantic Cities,” according to Travel + Leisure, it’s no surprise that Charleston, South Carolina, has become a wedding destination. From beachfront views to historic Southern plantations, there’s no shortage of beautiful venues for couples to choose from.
Want to get married in the Holy City? Here are 10 of Charleston’s most iconic wedding venues.
1. William Aiken House
This 1810 mansion is an idyllic blend of 18th-century design and modern elegance right in downtown Charleston. The venue boasts multiple formal dining rooms, ballrooms, parlors, private garden and even a 200-year-old magnolia tree.
2. The American Theater
Opened in 1942, this art deco style theater is the perfect venue for an Old Hollywood glamour-style wedding. The one-of-a-kind venue, located on upper King Street, features a fully equipped cinema with stadium seating as well as a lush ballroom with an entertainment stage.
3. The Cedar Room at the Cigar Factory
Located in the historic 19th-century Cigar Factory, The Cedar Room provides an airy rustic space with gorgeous brick walls and hardwood floors. The floor-to-ceiling windows also offer a great view of the famous Arthur Ravel Jr. Bridge.
4. Lowndes Grove Plantation
With its 1786-era architecture, grand lawn and expansive terraces, Lowndes Grove Planation is the epitome of Southern sophistication. The venue is located on the oak-lined banks of the Ashley River and offers a variety of flexible event space for a unique Lowcountry wedding.
5. Gibbes Art Museum
Charleston’s premier art museum provides an unforgettable setting for weddings of all sizes. The building features gorgeous architectural details, including a Tiffany-style art glass dome. Plus, it comes with built-in entertainment in the form of its world-class art collection.
6. South Carolina Aquarium
Make waves by tying the knot with a magical underwater view behind you via the Aquarium’s Great Ocean Tank. This unique venue also offers sweeping views of the harbor as well as unique experiences like animal encounters for your guests.
7. The Dewberry
For a timelessly elegant event, look no further than The Dewberry. This classic Charleston hotel offers a wide variety of spaces for every style of wedding, from the English ivy covered Walled Garden to a ballroom with a brass and crystal chandelier.
8. Legare Waring House
Nothing says quintessential Southern wedding like a beautiful historic home and moss-covered oak trees. This 1840s house in Charles Towne Landing features four bridal suites, a two-story wing, a gentleman’s lounge and plenty of picturesque outdoor space.
9. Gaillard Center
The Charleston Gaillard Center is home for world-class performances, from Broadway shows to jazz concerts. It can also be the stage for your world-class wedding. The venue offers exquisite architecture, including the memorable columns of the George Street Entrance.
10. The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf Resort
Whether you want an upscale lavish ballroom or beach oasis, the Kiawah Island Golf Resort has it all. Located on a barrier island, this venue provides unparalleled views and distinct wedding amenities, including oyster roasts, cigar bars, golf packages and spa salon services.