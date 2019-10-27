A young college musician growing up in the '80s in the Charleston area, Da'rrell Ravenell would often travel to youth music conferences to develop his skills.

But those days are over, and conferences aimed at helping college musicians hone their skills and grow their spirituality have become rare, if not nonexistent, Ravenell said.

"Once the vision dies, the conference dies," he said.

But with the help of several campus choir directors, Ravenell has brought one gospel choir conference back to life.

The Collegiate Gathering, now in its fifth year, has grown into the state's sole event where universities from across South Carolina converge for a weekend of vocal training and gospel performances aimed at empowering students spiritually, mentally and emotionally.

The National Collegiate Gospel Choral Union, a group of musicians and choir directors who host youth conferences and conduct community events, will host the event Nov. 1-2 in North Charleston. It will feature more than 15 college choirs, including The College of Charleston, Charleston Southern University, the University of South Carolina, and many others.

The first night will feature selections from different groups before students form a mass choir for a concert Saturday night. High school groups have also been invited to attend and participate.

In the '90s, Ravenell had founded a similar conference hosted by the South Carolina Student Choral Union. The group hosted conferences at a local church that featured choirs that sang and participated in vocal training. The effort dissolved after three years, but Ravenell had always wanted to revive the gathering.

“I just didn’t know how it was going to happen," he said.

Years ago, he reached out to a few college choir directors to bring the idea into action. The group formed the NCGCU and launched its first conference in 2015 that featured just over 200 students from six South Carolina choirs.

The event has grown over the years, mainly through word of mouth and additional invitations. Last year's conference welcomed 400 students.

Organizers hope the event will eventually be held nationwide. The organization has already gotten interest from schools in Maryland and Michigan.

Students do more than sing.

Ravenell, who serves as the worship and arts pastor at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church and an adviser for the gospel choir at CSU, has grown tired of choir conferences focused solely on vocal techniques.

This year's collegiate gathering will include a college fair and workshops on stress management, leadership, liturgical dance and personal development. Students also will sit in on a session about mental health, which will be facilitated by a physician from the Medical University of South Carolina. The failure to address internal struggles is like ignoring the engine in a car, the pastor said.

“We’re so concerned about the car and making sure the car looks good, that we forget about the engine," he said. "Once you focus on the total vehicle, you have a vehicle that can run longer and more efficiently."

If you go WHO: The National Collegiate Gospel Choral Union, various high school and college gospel choirs WHAT: The Collegiate Gathering WHEN: 7 p.m. Nov. 1, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 2 WHERE: Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 7396 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston. COST: Free

Brenten Weeks, who has been part of the Collegiate Gathering since its inception, said he hopes that lives are changed this year. Last year's program saw almost 70 people who decided to follow Christ, Weeks said.

Chelsea Green, director for CSU's choir, hopes this year's conference encourages students to assume leadership positions. Last year, a shy student stepped out of her comfort zone to lead praise and worship.

"I hope it builds their self-confidence even more," Green said.

Gospel choirs seem to be growing in both public and private institutions. They also serve as a creative outlet for Christian students who are discovering their identity and looking to grow their faith.

Weeks, who has served as director for the College of Charleston Gospel Choir for 10 years, recalled when the group struggled to retain 15 members. It currently boasts around 50 and has seen up to 70 students, Weeks said.

The predominately African American choir is important for students of color at a mostly white institution because it provides an outlet for students to fellowship with like-minded people and be themselves, Weeks said.

"It's a reassuring thing," Weeks said.