Magnolias have long been a symbol of the South. Making a stunning magnolia leaf wreath for the holidays is both fun and easy. The leathery leaves hold up well without water. Choose magnolia leaves with velvety, brown undersides, and select leaves that are approximate the same size. When assembling your supplies, you will need the following:
- Straw wreath form, remove the plastic wrap
- Fern pins
- Wooden wire picks
- Pruners
- Magnolia leaves, berries, pine cones and contrasting conifer foliage, such as ‘Gold Mop’ threadleaf false cypress
1. Alternate the top and backside of the magnolia leaves and secure with fern pins on the inside of the wreath form.
2. Repeat alternating the leaves on the outside of the wreath form and secure with fern pins. Pin the tops of the leaves on both the inside and outside to keep them flat.
3. Using three leaves the same size, secure with a fern pin in the middle of the wreath form.
4. When using the three magnolia leaves, alternate between two green leaves and one of the backside. Then on the next section, use two from the backside and one green leaf.
5. For contrast, use brightly colored conifer foliage and holly berries. Make the bundle and tuck it between the magnolia leaves, securing it with a fern pin.
6. Using a wooden wire pick, wrap the wire around the pine cone scales to secure the cone.
7. If the wooden wire pick is too long, cut at a 45 degree angle to insert into the foliage bundle.
8. Insert the wooden wire pick into the fern pin that secures the foliage bundle.
9. Space the foliage bundles evenly around the wreath. Using an odd number of bundles will be more appealing.