Most people know that autism affects a child's social skills. But some may not be aware that simple tasks, such as scheduling an appointment at a dentist's office, is often a challenge for these children and their parents.
“A lot of them don’t have anywhere to go," said Dr. Isabel Driggers, a Lowcountry-based pediatric dentist and owner of Coastal Kids Dental and Braces. “We’re all trying to change that.”
Dentably magazine recently ranked South Carolina as one of the top states where children with autism have a high risk of oral health problems.
The ranking was based on data pulled from the National Survey of Children's Health.
South Carolina was listed as having a high oral health problem risk because more than 90 percent of children with behavioral and development disorders are not receiving services like behavioral, occupational and speech therapy.
Most of the surveyed children with autism specifically admitted to not receiving this care. Autism Speaks, an advocacy organization, also lists behavior as one of the top things parents of autistic children consider when thinking about getting dental care.
And by delaying or missing early dental appointments, these children develop an increased risk of tooth decay and oral infections that can impact their entire body.
Children with autism also miss out on the opportunity to develop a comfortable routine with a dentist.
“Everybody deserves a dental home," said Dr. Cynthia Hipp, the chair of the department of pediatric dentistry at the Medical University of South Carolina.
Not taught in schools
Hipp works in MUSC's Pamela Kaminsky Clinic for Adolescents and Adults with Special Health Care Needs. There, they address general health care and oral health needs of patients. So she ends up seeing a lot children living with autism.
She has even done dental exams on the floor and in cars with patients to make them comfortable.
“You have to think outside of the box," she said.
For those not familiar, autism is broad term that refers to conditions centered on problems with speech, social skills and repetitive behaviors. Children with autism also have varying symptoms. And most don't like surprises, Hipp explained.
It may take a little more patience to get them comfortable with a dental appointment, she said.
Goose Creek residents Denise and Steve Chastain remember the experience of taking their son Jack to the dentist. Jack, who is 29 now, has autism.
Because of this, they couldn't go to the family dentist they were all using when he was 3 years old. They had to find a dentist and staff who could work with Jack. And they eventually did.
Since Steve had already been working with Jack to keep is mouth clean, he did great. The staff was also patient and understanding.
“Those things were vitally important in keeping Jack calm," Denise said.
But later on, when it was discovered Jack had cavities, more problems emerged.
“Once he would hear that drill, he would go berserk," Steve said.
Jack didn't like loud noises like vacuums and clippers. He would need additional sedation to get his cavities fixed. So they had to travel all the way to Columbia to get him help. At that time MUSC wasn't a well-known option.
But they were thankful they found those resources.
“Jack's teeth probably would’ve rotten and fallen out," Denise said.
Parents are advised to reach out to a dentist before an appointment, Hipp explained. That way they can communicate what makes their children comfortable.
At Coastal Kids, Driggers offers an appointment where children can get familiar with the office since routine is important for children with autism.
“It’s just like a scared child," Driggers said. "You just show them love and they do well."
Hipp said that there are children's books available to parents to help them educate their children about the visit. Parents can also make social stories for their child to help them better understand.
For resistant or combative patients, a higher level of emergency care may also be needed. Some dentists who aren't familiar with patients with autism may turn them away, Hipp explained.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that each year more and more children have been diagnosed with autism.
“As our population is growing ... we really have to train our future dentists," said Dr. Michelle Ziegler, the division director for the Special Care Dentistry at MUSC.
Hipp and Ziegler said they both remember their own experience in dental school. In their education, working with patients with conditions like autism was not heavily emphasized.
In a 2005 study of over 200 randomly selected dentists in Michigan, more than 60 percent agreed that dental school did not prepare them for working with patients with special conditions.
“I think it’s certainly not been a priority for dental schools to teach this," Ziegler said.
At the Special Health Care Needs Clinic at MUSC, students and residents have the opportunity to work with this population of patients. Hipp said they emphasize to students that it only takes small changes in their general skill set to help this community.
They explain to them the appointments will probably take longer. They teach them the importance of looking at parents and caregivers as teammates in these cases, too.
"So that when they get out in private practice, they will say 'Yes. I will see you,'" Hipp said.
Moving forward in South Carolina
In South Carolina, parents have the opportunity to take their children to MUSC's clinic. And there are dentists in the Lowcountry who are capable of working with children with special needs.
Dr. Isabel Drigger and her network of pediatric dentists offer to see patients with special needs of all ages even though they typically only see kids.
“I have a little bit of a passion for patients with special health care needs," she said.
But experts also acknowledge that there is a shortage of such providers.
“People from rural areas are traveling three to four hours," Ziegler said.
And there are still children being overlooked. It is not uncommon for Ziegler to encounter older children with autism who have never had an interaction with a dentist.
This, she said, could result in more oral health problems and challenges with patients being comfortable with a dentist.
Ziegler believes a lot of parents just may not be aware of the dentists around them that can work with their children. She and her colleagues advise parents to use the Special Needs Directory of Dentists.
There, parents can find a list of S.C. dentists who reported that they are comfortable handling patients with special care needs. Ultimately, they want to see more dental programs emphasize working with children with special needs.
“I think that, everyone seeing some will make a big difference versus one of us seeing all," Ziegler said.