How price per square foot matters, and doesn't, in the Charleston real estate market

As South Carolina and the Lowcountry continue to grow, so grows the real estate market.

Buyers and sellers in the burgeoning region have much to consider when pricing their new homes beyond how many bedrooms and bathrooms it has. They must also consider the market, as well as the value of the area they're looking to sell or buy in.

One of the most common metrics non-realtors use to price their homes or evaluate whether they're getting a good deal is by calculating price-per-square-foot, or the value of each individual square foot of a home.

The Post and Courier recently examined six homes in different cities in the Lowcountry that are roughly the same size and listed as recently sold on the housing website Zillow.

The results showed a wide range of price-per-square-foot trends in the area:

Charleston: A 2,678-square-foot home sold for $412,329, a price of $153.97 per square foot.

North Charleston: A 2,700-square-foot home sold for $316,000, a price of $117.04 per square foot.

John's Island: A 2,807-square-foot home sold for $515,000, a price of $183.47 per square foot.

Summerville: A 3,292-square-foot home sold for $319,900, a price of $97.17 per square foot.

Mount Pleasant: A 3,511-square-foot home sold for $712,690, a price of $203.06 per square foot.

Sullivan's Island: A 3,553-square-foot home sold for $3.3 million, a price of $928.80 per square foot

That level of variance in price-per-square-foot across a roughly 40-mile radius isn't necessarily surprising, said Michael Scarafile, president of Carolina One New Homes real estate agency. In fact, he said, it demonstrates the way to best use the price-per-square-foot metric: gauging property values in different areas to know where you can afford to live, rather than comparing two similar homes in the same neighborhood.

"In different parts of town, that’s a reflection of the land (value). A huge, huge chunk of that (difference) is the land," he said. "But it’s not really very scientific, and is not something we rely on much as realtors."

In many respects, Scarafile said, price-per-square-foot calculations mean little, if anything, to a home's value. A good realtor, he said, will do their homework to find clients the best match for their needs, rather than the best square footage value.

"The actual square footage is really almost a red herring if you’re looking at, say two houses in the same neighborhood," he said. "Realtors look at comparable sales, what’s on the market right now, there’s a lot that goes into pricing a house to maximize that correctly."

He also cautioned against using Zillow to gauge a home's true value. While the site does list sales prices, while a home is on the market, the real values can vary wildly from the list price.

"Zillow in our market is off by 8 percent up or down," Scarafile said. "For a $300,000 house, that’s a $48,000 swing one way or the other."

According to realtor.com, one of the nation's largest real estate listings and advice websites, the median price-per-square-foot cost in the United States is $123. But the website, and Scarafile, encourages buyers and sellers to use the metric as a gauge of where they can afford to live rather than whether a certain home is priced correctly.

"Even with two identical pieces of land, if you put a 4,000-square-foot house next to a 2,000-square-foot house, it’s not going to sell for twice as much," Scarafile said. "When people start telling us, 'We need about X feet and can afford Y,' that's when we can use those needs to determine where to live based on the median price per square foot."