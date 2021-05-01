When you spray the yard against mosquitos, you're killing bees, too

MOUNT PLEASANT — Three years ago, the mosquito-spraying truck rolled through James Craig’s neighborhood and wiped out three of his honeybee hives.

The truck passed by on a warm and sunny day when the bees were active, he said. Craig had been careful to inform Charleston County’s mosquito control staff that he was a beekeeper and that his property in the Cassina Heights neighborhood should be avoided. But mistakes happen.

Before this regrettable episode, and since, the truck operators would turn off the applicator (though the blower still ran) as they drove by Craig’s suburban home. At least, he assumes so, since none of his bees seemed to mind the occasional visits.

Beekeepers are particularly concerned about mosquito abatement and the use of weed-killing chemicals, but so are many pet owners and young parents with use of a yard. We want to rid ourselves of mosquitoes and cockroaches; we want our pets free of fleas and ticks; we want our gardens to flourish. So we spray.

The spraying surely will intensify as we move through spring and summer, even if it poses certain threats. Ours is a society that values comfort and condemns bothersome pests and weeds. But there is a price to pay. Quantifying it is difficult.

“We just know that these things are toxic to insects and it’s probably not a good idea to spray them willy-nilly,” said Carl Chesick, executive director of the Center for Honeybee Research in Asheville, N.C. “We’re probably killing good pollinators along with the bad.”

And when we expose ourselves to small quantities of pesticides, whether those we apply to our yards or to our pets, we are not likely to manifest a worrisome reaction (unless exposure is very high), Chesick noted. But what about the cumulative effect?

“If you put a tiny teaspoon of this stuff on the skin of your animal, and it kills every flea for months, that’s a potent chemical,” he said. “It might not kill a mammal, but is it good?”

Consequences

It’s all about weighing pros and cons, said biologist Brian Scholtens, a professor at the College of Charleston.

The main purpose of mosquito abatement and flea and tick protection, aside from reducing an uncomfortable nuisance, is to avoid diseases that humans can contract from insect bites, ailments such as Zika virus, West Nile or Lyme disease.

In the tropics, contracting these diseases is almost inevitable, Scholtens said. In the Lowcountry, it’s very unlikely. Still, government planes spray the marshes and other areas where mosquitoes tend to breed and hatch.

Most of the chemicals used break down quickly, especially when exposed to sunlight, Scholtens said, but they nevertheless present some danger. That’s why we’re asked to stay indoors when the planes are overhead.

Direct exposure to pyrethroid, a common plant-derived insecticide, can cause respiratory and skin problems, and even neurological symptoms such as tremors, Scholtens said. The chemical also is thought to harm the thyroid gland, and it has caused chromosomal abnormalities in laboratory rats and mice.

Organophosphates, such as naled, are “not awful” because they are used at low concentrations, Scholtens said. But they are also widely dispersed and likely impact many kinds of insects, not just mosquitoes.

“There’s some evidence that Florida mosquito spraying has had very negative effects on several endangered butterfly species, particularly down in the Keys,” he said.

Neonicotinoids, such as the popular imidacloprid, are generally not used to control mosquito populations, but they are widely employed and shown to impact bee colonies. They are particularly troubling because they have been used to treat seeds and therefore have become systemic to the plants they are meant to protect. Pollinators can suffer when they consume pollen and nectar that contain traces of the chemical.

It will break down quickly — unless it finds its way inside a dark hole such as those dug by certain native bees for nesting.

The best time to spray for unwanted bugs is at dawn or dusk, Scholtens said. That’s when mosquitoes are most active, and when other insects such as bees are less active.

But trying to control adult mosquitoes is a bit of a fool’s errand, he said. It works for a limited time, and the bugs tend to develop resistance. It's better to go for the larvae, to prevent hatching in the first place. Chemicals can help, but the best solution is to remove any standing water from the yard. The obvious culprits are gutters and fountains, but can include the smallest of puddles or pools, such as a wet bottle cap, the base of a plant pot, or an indentation atop your HVAC unit or garbage container.

You can scan your yard as thoroughly as an MRI, but if your neighbor doesn't do the same thing, your vigilance could be for naught.

Protections

Chesick said labeling information is incomplete. Pesticide manufacturers list the active ingredient but not always the other “inert” ingredients. The assumption is that inert ingredients are harmless, but that’s not necessarily so, he said.

The Environmental Protection Agency has identified 50 inert ingredients, among 1,200 approved for use in pesticides, to be “of significant toxicological concern.”

He’s also worried about common farming and gardening herbicides such as glyphosate, which seem to harm beneficial bacteria and which have contributed to the expansion of croplands at the expense of pollinator habitat.

The chemical companies tell us their products are safe, but not enough is yet known to be certain, Chesick said. Some pesticides compromise immune systems, thus indirectly cause the death of bees and other vital insects. And some seem to increase in toxicity when combined with other chemicals such as fungicides.

More testing is needed, he said.

Craig said he hasn’t experienced any big problems for a couple of years now. He pays close attention to the county’s spraying schedule, and he tries to keep tabs on any spraying in the neighborhood.

When the trucks pass by, he might cover his hives with a tarp or dampened sheet (and then don his gear when he removes the covers to protect himself from thousands of irritable bees).

He knows other beekeepers who have installed misting devices, since water vapor in the air around a hive will keep the chemicals at bay. He knows people with newly installed apiaries, such as Caroline Knopf and Mark Stetler on Sullivan's Island, who have asked neighbors with an automatic anti-mosquito system installed in the yard to use a natural pesticide rather than the harsh chemicals that can kill off a whole hive.

For the beekeeper, constant vigilance is required.