It’s a conversation that’s been cropping up earlier and earlier each year.
There used to be an unspoken consensus: Christmas decorations go up after Thanksgiving.
Now, though, how early is too early? Immediately after Halloween?
The Medical University of South Carolina and the city of North Charleston think that's fine. MUSC held its tree lighting ceremony in early November and North Charleston has already started putting up decorations to promote its annual Christmas festival. The Festival of Lights on James Island is well under way.
It's not a trend unique to Charleston. Artists like John Legend release Christmas albums immediately after Halloween, and Mariah Carey's ubiquitous Christmas music made a return to the charts weeks before anyone even thought about grocery shopping for Thanksgiving.
Steven Lewis, who works as an operating partner for a holiday decorating service called Bring the Bright of Charleston, said in his three years of working for the company he’s noticed the shift for earlier decorations each year.
“It used to be everyone wanted their lights the day after Thanksgiving,” Lewis said. “Now if you’re putting them up at Thanksgiving, it’s too late.”
Donna Lambrecht, an employee of A Charleston Christmas, agreed that many people start putting out their holiday decorations during the first week of November.
“Wait until December?” She said. “You’re going to run behind.”
Savvy shoppers descend on A Charleston Christmas months in advance. During the days immediately following Christmas, lights and decorations are deeply discounted.
Because of her love and enjoyment of the holiday, Lambrecht, who said she got her Christmas spirit from her late mother, takes decorating her home for Christmas very seriously. She said she usually tries to put up six Christmas trees each with separate themes.
Those include a pink tree, a Disney-themed tree, a retro tree and a tree with Victorian doll ornaments.
“My husband says our house looks like a Christmas store,” she said. “I think decorating early gets you in the spirit early. When people come in here (to A Charleston Christmas), it’s because they love Christmas.”
Lewis thinks Christmas decorations are going up earlier each year because businesses like Home Depot are putting Christmas items in their stores earlier. Families are more likely to start thinking about decorating their homes when they see decorations up in stores.
And he guessed that neighbors are also trying to one-up each other and don't want to be left behind.
“That’s what it is, it’s a competition,” he said. “All it takes is one house to put up their decorations and it’s a race at that point.”
Professionally, Lewis welcomes all of the early Christmas decorators and customers. Personally though, he said Thanksgiving is his favorite holiday and he doesn’t want it to be overshadowed.
“But I guess you can celebrate Thanksgiving with your Christmas lights up,” he said.