Master Gardener class training course offered this fall in tri-county area

Clemson Extension Service is accepting applications for the upcoming 12-week Master Gardener class, set for Sept. 17-Dec. 10. Interviews will be conducted in early August.

The course trains volunteers to serve in the Clemson Extension Master Gardener Program. The course requires 12 weeks of intensive instruction in basic horticulture and an additional 40 hours of volunteer service over the next nine months as outlined by the program coordinator.

Students selected will meet 9 a.m.-4 p.m. every Thursday at various locations within the tri-county area.

The training fee is $300, no funds will be collected until students have been accepted into the class.

Here is the link to the application for the upcoming course: tinyurl.com/2020-21MGTC-Application.

For any questions about the Master Gardener program, contact Christopher Burtt at cburtt@clemson.edu.