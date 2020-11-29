Botanist reveals abundance of health remedies in the maritime forest of Sullivan's Island

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND — If you were ever stranded in the maritime forest of Sullivan’s Island, sick or injured, shut off from the world beyond and unable to access the typical pharmaceuticals you rely on to repair wounds or conquer maladies, you’d probably be OK — if you were versed in the magic of plant medicine.

Let’s say you were bitten by a venomous snake lurking along this path of the Sullivan’s Island Nature Trail funded by the Greenbelt portion of Charleston County sales tax as well as the town of Sullivan’s Island. Pluck the petals and leaves of bidens alba, commonly known as shepherd’s needles, make a salve and apply it to the wound. It’s an anti-inflammatory and an enemy to viruses and bacteria.

Or perhaps, as you meander through these woods, you determine you are suffering from a sinus infection. Fortunately, an eastern redcedar stands nobly by. Strip off the fresh ends of a few branches, heat up the oily evergreen in a pot on a fire, and breathe in the steam. While you’re at it, consider burning a small bundle of redcedar sprouts so the smudge clears the air of microbes and negative energy. It’ll help.

Plenty of your other ailments will find relief here. That’s because the maritime forest, like all forests, has a purpose. It is not accidental. It is what Mother Nature wants. And it contains an abundance of special gifts few of us know about. These maritime forests are engines of biodiversity that bring to life the sandy Sea Islands that outline our coast.

Their structural value already is clear: Forests, because of their root networks, hold together fragile land that surely would fall apart in a hurricane. They take the brunt of the storm for us.

But how many knew that southern germander is an antiseptic? How many knew southern dewberry treats diarrhea?

April Punsalan knew.

She’s an ethnobotanist with a degree in botany who specializes in plant medicine. She offers regular tours of the maritime forest on Sullivan’s Island. On a recent Saturday, she led a group of about 10 into the woods in search of medicines.

The voice

Punsalan operates Yahola Tea, a Charleston-based company specializing in yaupon and wellness blends. She collects some of the ingredients herself in places like this and also grows them in her yard. Well before she was a botanist, she was a teenage daughter of a single mom with no health insurance. Necessity forced her hand.

“I started healing myself at 17 with plants,” she tells the group.

Today, we are so separated from the land, so lost to the natural world, so reliant on products sold to us in branded packages, we’ve forgotten how to make use of the flora surrounding us.

“I want to teach people how to use plant medicine to bring them back,” she says. “I provide plants with a voice.”

So did Francis Peyre Porcher, 1825-95, author of “Resources of the Southern Fields and Forests, Medical, Economical, and Agricultural. Being also a Medical Botany of the Confederate States; with Practical Information on the Useful Properties of the Trees, Plants, and Shrubs.”

This is a foundational text of Southern botany, and Punsalan knows it well. She knows, too, that plant medicine, today considered esoteric or “alternative,” used to be the norm. It’s what Native Americans practiced, what Gullah-Geechee people relied on. Indigenous communities knew of South Carolina’s plant possibilities. Porcher, learned from them and wrote about the health benefits of hundreds of species, providing recipes for preparation and instructions on how to administer the resulting balms.

Really, it’s drug chemistry that ought to be alternative, the Plan B for those occasions when the natural stuff is out of reach, Punsalan says.

In the maritime forest, the natural stuff is well within reach.

She grabs a bit of goldenrod, explaining its diuretic properties that make it good for treating urinary tract infections, high blood pressure and kidney stones. Make a tea, but don’t boil it so much that the leaves lose their oils.

“An aromatic, moderately stimulant, and carminative plant, and like other substances of the same class, diaphoretic in warm infusion,” writes Porcher. “It is used to allay pain from flatulence, lessen nausea and cover the taste or correct the operation of irritating or unpleasant medicines. (François Victor) Mérat states that the infusion is also employed as an astringent in dysentery, and in ulceration of the intestines.”

Who doesn’t need relief from an ulcerated intestine?

Punsalan plucks a stem of Carolina willow and scrapes off the outer bark with her thumbnail to expose the white flesh beneath. Suck on this to extract the salicin, a plant hormone that, when processed in the laboratory, turns into salicylic acid, a base ingredient of aspirin. The willow bark will relieve your arthritis.

The willow, by the way, also reduces levels of lipid hormones in your body, a good thing since lipids likely play a role in the development of cancer.

Discover Charleston's hidden history. Uncover more stories from Charleston's 350 years of history that have been long forgotten over time. Sign up for this 5-part newsletter course to learn about key historical moments that aren't told in the story of Charleston. Email

Sign Up!

Speaking of bark, she explains that the hackberry tree will help alleviate menstrual symptoms. The leaves of the wax myrtle, also known as the mucklebush, provide an astringent that strengthens the digestive system and a microbe killer that indigenous midwives used in a bath to prepare women for birth.

The plant also produces tiny berries that can be boiled to separate the fruit from the wax. Historically, the dark-green wax was used to make long-burning candles and soap. Useful when the power goes out.

“The berries are boiled, and the wax rises on the surface of the water,” writes Porcher. “The boiling should be continued a long time, and the berries stirred and bruised. The wax may be remelted to purify it. Four pounds of this will make forty pounds of soap. The candles made of it are dark-green in color. Candles and soap were made in considerable amounts by the ladies in the Lowcountry of South Carolina during the autumn of 1861 — fifteen to twenty dozen candles in one household.”

Nature's bounty

One hundred fifty-seven years after Porcher’s “Resources of the Southern Fields and Forests, Medical, Economical, and Agricultural” was published, his great-great-great nephew, Dr. Richard Porcher Jr., bemoans the current controversy over the maritime forest of Sullivan’s Island, whose trees could be removed in order to provide certain homeowners with a view of the ocean. Richard Porcher, a respected scholar, educator and conservationist, has led field trips through the island’s trees and shrubs for more than two decades. He’s quite fond of forests like this one.

“They are a tremendous habitat for wildlife,” he says. “All kinds of wildlife live in a maritime forest.”

It also serves as a stopover for migrating birds. And it produces essential nutrients that join the food chain on land and in the ocean.

“And there is the aesthetic value,” he goes on. “We need to get back to the natural world, especially during a pandemic. The forest is part of who we are, and always has been part of who we are.”

Punsalan points out the potent, if sometimes hard to find, flowering perennial life everlasting, or anaphalis margaritacea, which Gullah-Geechee communities and Native tribes have long used to protect against colds and flu. It probably would be good against COVID-19, too, the ethnobotanist says.

She has read about indigenous people mixing the white flowers of life everlasting with redcedar sprouts and burning the purifying bundles at birth and death ceremonies.

The roots of the smilax make sarsaparilla, a tonic good for stamina and sexual potency. Pine needles are full of vitamin C. Eastern horsemint, when crushed and applied as a salve to the forehead, relieves headache. Eat it (it tastes like oregano) and will reduce fever and anxiety.

And then there’s the yaupon holly, which contains about 30 milligrams of caffeine per brewed cup, plus antioxidants. It kills pathogens and protects against heart disease and cancer.

Porcher, who knows Punsalan and admires the work she does to educate people about nature’s largesse, says the Lowcountry once was populated with people wise to the wonders of the woods.

Native Americans shared their knowledge with enslaved people; enslaved people correlated what the indigenous taught them with what they knew about West African practices, and passed some of their knowledge to the White planters. South Carolina’s landed gentry, also informed by European practices, had natural remedies at the ready in case of trouble.

Trouble was a frequent visitor in the 18th and 19th centuries. But the yaupon and life everlasting were there to meet it at the door.

Since the jetties were constructed outside Charleston Harbor, Sullivan’s Island has been accreting. The sand that normally would flow down the coast from barrier island to barrier island instead is blocked by the stacked rocks, swirls about in the shallows and accumulates on shore.

As dunes pile up and the land extends farther into the ocean, shrubs and grasses take root, then the wax myrtles. The smaller flora create a barrier, keeping the salt spray at bay and encouraging more growth. At a certain point, the trees realize it’s safe to move in.

Nature knows what she must do. Growth leads to growth. The resulting biodiversity is both succor to the injured Earth and part of its great bounty.

“It’s a treasure,” Porcher says. “Any maritime forest like that is a treasure.”