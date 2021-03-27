Home safety modifications are recommended for seniors as they age in place

Age is one of the top risk factors for falls, and the home is the No. 1 location for where they happen among seniors.

As folks get older and begin to see a decline in their stability and gait, home modifications become integral in ensuring safety, according to Dr. Heather Boger at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Boger heads the Center on Aging and Senior Mentoring Program at MUSC. She said there are several steps seniors can take to ensure their homes are safe and adequately fitted.

Adding handrails in the bathroom, including in the bath or shower, provides stability. These items should be placed solidly.

It's important that seniors also take an assessment of their homes to see if any major "obstacles" are present, such as stools, tables or clutter that makes it tougher for a person to go from one room to the other without sharp turns or quick movements.

Loose flooring, such as mats or rugs, can also create a fall risk.

"We're seeing more and more, especially in the Charleston area, older couples are putting in elevators in their homes if they have multiple-story houses, ramps, so that you're not tripping up or down stairs," Boger said.

People tend to complete these home modifications as they get older, and Boger said there isn't a set age for when they should begin because individual abilities vary. Much of it is based off of comfort and being aware of how prevalent falls become as a person ages.

But making adjustments to the home shouldn't be negatively associated with aging.

"It's actually a health and wellness thing," Boger said. "You're cautiously aware that you don't want to fall in your home. You want to do what you can to prevent that from occurring."

Franny Henty, an agent with Brand Name Real Estate in Charleston, said she's had clients who seek homes large enough to accommodate their parents. And since a lot of the homes nowadays are built higher up, clients often look for elevators or stair lifts, too.

To add an elevator could cost between $30,000 and $40,000, she said.

Henty has noticed that wider spaces to accommodate wheelchairs, plus ample parking space, are also sought by elderly people.

Health insurance companies and the Department of Veteran Affairs will sometimes pay for certain home accommodations.

Although modifying a home with railings and bars could be essential for seniors, Carolina One Real Estate President Michael Scarafile said drawbacks are possible if the owner decides to sell later on, especially if the next buyer doesn't need them.

"The square footage might help you, giant master bathroom, but the upgrades for senior living aren't going to help you in a non-senior living sale," he said.

Scarafile has noticed a recent trend in seniors wanting to live in more inclusive communities and in homes with less maintenance.

Mungo Homes, one of Carolina One Real Estate's home builders, is working on a project in Mount Pleasant near Costco where 80 percent of the residents will be 65-plus. Yard maintenance and upkeep is included for buyers of the single-family detached homes. A senior facility, amenities and meal plans are included.

There are other similar developments in the Lowcountry. For example, Del Webb Charleston at Nexton is an active adult community with amenities for people who are 55 and older.

MUSC is providing an opportunity for seniors to have their homes assessed by students. Through the senior Mentor Program, medical students go into the homes of seniors to complete home assessments and do gait analysis, among other things. The goal is to provide a learning experience for MUSC medical students, reduce stereotypes about aging and improve the way future doctors care for older patients.

Seniors can apply for the program and receive more information through the medicine.musc.edu website or by calling 843-792-0460.